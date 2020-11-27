Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX trickles lower, but set for mild weekly gains

By Ambar Warrick

0 Min Read

    * Regional stocks set for weekly gains
    * Mexican c.bank split over further rate cuts
    * Argentine stocks outperform for the week on debt
restructuring

    By Ambar Warrick
    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's real edged lower on Friday after
a batch of mixed economic data, while most Latin American units
were set for small weekly gains as positive developments for a
coronavirus vaccine brightened the long-term outlook.
    The real fell 0.2% to the dollar after Brazil's
unemployment rate rose to a record high in the three months to
September.
    But other figures showed loan defaults in the country fell
to historic lows in October, indicating that the economy was
recovering, thanks to steps by the central bank to loosen
financial conditions.
    Recent economic data has suggested improving trends in Latin
America's largest economy. But a spike in local coronavirus
cases has raised concerns over disruptions to the fledgling
recovery.
    Brazilian stocks rose 1%, and were set for a fourth
week of gains as low global interest rates and improving risk
appetite made equities an enticing prospect for returns.
    Mexico's peso fell slightly to the dollar, but
hovered around eight-month highs as the country posted a large
trade surplus in October.
    The peso has outperformed its regional peers this year
thanks to relatively stabler economic trends, as well as
expectations of improving U.S. trade ties after Joe Biden's
presidential win.
    Markets are also watching for possible interest rate action
by the Mexican central bank, which had paused an easing cycle
earlier in the month.
    Minutes from the bank's recent meeting showed members were
divided over whether further easing was required.
    "The Mexican economy suffers due to the corona pandemic and
against this background a further easing of monetary policy
would no doubt be justified," You-Na Park-Heger, FX and EM
analyst at Commerzbank, wrote in a note.
    "On the other hand, consumer price inflation in Mexico has
risen above 4% in Mexico over the past months."
    Mexican stocks fell 0.8%, and were set for mild
weekly gains.
    Argentine stocks were set to outperform their peers
for the week with a more than 6% gain, as the country marked
progress in restructuring debt arrangements with the
International Monetary Fund.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest        Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1230.63                    0.09
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2249.08                    0.17
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              111293.91                    0.97
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   42062.96                   -0.82
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4143.75                    0.53
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             55574.45                   2.036
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1261.36                   -0.13 Currencies             Latest        Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.3429                   -0.17
                                        
 Mexico peso                   20.0806                   -0.27
                                        
 Chile peso                      768.4                   -0.31
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3604.86                    0.30
 Peru sol                        3.605                   -0.08
                                        
 Argentina peso                81.0300                   -0.16
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up