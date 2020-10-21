Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX up, Brazil real gains as industrial confidence rises

By Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Brazil industrial confidence hits highest since 2011
    * Global risk appetite boosted by U.S. stimulus hopes
    * Mexican shares boosted by America Movil's Q3 profit rise 
    * Argentina unofficial peso rates hit new record lows -
traders

    Oct 21 (Reuters) - Major currencies in Latin America firmed
on Wednesday as the  dollar extended its declines on rising
hopes for a large U.S. coronavirus relief package, while
Brazil's real gained as industrial confidence hit its highest in
over nine years.
    Global risk assets saw a boost in demand after U.S.
President Donald Trump and House of Representatives Speaker
Nancy Pelosi boosted hopes for a large fiscal stimulus package.

    The dollar hit its lowest level in seven weeks, as it
helped support a rise in emerging market currencies. 
    "Risk appetite continues to find its feet as investors cling
to hopes the U.S. government can reach a deal on fiscal stimulus
ahead of the 3 November election," said Ned Rumpeltin, European
head of FX strategy for TD Securities.
    "The dollar is showing a more confident 'risk on' attitude
with declines against the G10 and all but a handful of major EM
currencies."
    Brazil's real rose 0.2% as a survey showed
industrial confidence in October jumped to its highest since
2011, as the sector continues to rebound strongly from a
coronavirus lockdown and lead the wider economic recovery.

    The real started the week on firmer footing after Economy
Minister Paulo Guedes reassured investors that a new fiscal
program will not overshoot the government's spending cap, a
package which has recently raised worries about Brazil's public
finances.  
    In Mexico, data showed the country's unemployment rate fell
to 5.1% in September from 5.2% in August as its economy
gradually recovers from the fallout of the pandemic. Mexico's
peso was flat. 
    Chile's peso gained 0.4%, while the Colombian peso
 rose 1.6%.
    Argentina's unofficial peso rates weakened to new record
lows, traders said, despite recent government measures to
bolster liquidity in the foreign exchange markets.
    Economists at Capital Economics expect Latin America to
likely suffer the damaging effects of COVID-19 for longer than
most other parts of the world. 
    "The Long-term Outlook – even once the effects of the crisis
fade, (Latin America's) longer-term prospects are worse than in
most other EM regions."
    The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks
firmed 0.3%, with Santiago shares gaining 3%. 
    Chilean miner Antofagasta reported a drop in copper
output during the third quarter, but maintained its guidance for
the year.
    Mexican shares rose 1.2%, lifted by a nearly 3% jump
in telecommunications giant America Movil as it said
on Tuesday its net profit jumped nearly 45% in the third
quarter, boosted by relaxed coronavirus lockdown measures across
its key markets.
  
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT:
    
          Stock indexes                   Latest   Daily %
                                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                    1137.27     0.29
 MSCI LatAm                               1954.74     0.28
 Brazil Bovespa                         100637.67      0.1
 Mexico IPC                              38657.11     1.19
 Chile IPSA                               3782.66     2.99
 Argentina MerVal                        50139.12    0.916
 Colombia COLCAP                          1177.92     -0.8
                                                          
              Currencies                  Latest   Daily %
                                                   change
 Brazil real                               5.6034     0.21
 Mexico peso                              21.1040     0.08
 Chile peso                                 782.3     0.43
 Colombia peso                             3764.5     1.55
 Peru sol                                  3.5967     0.06
 Argentina peso (interbank)               77.7300    -0.06
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)                    179     0.56
                                                   
 
 

 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)
