EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX up on dovish Fed talk; Mexican peso capped by Pemex

(Recasts; updates prices, adds quotes by local broker and Fitch) By Aaron Saldanha Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Friday against a dollar softened by dovish comments by the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank while Latin American stocks broadly gained, riding a global wave of optimism on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal. Risk appetite towards Latin America was broadly boosted by Mary Daly suggesting the U.S. Federal Reserve may hold off on raising borrowing costs in 2019. Her comments sparked strong gains among most regional currencies barring Mexico's peso , which eked out a 0.1 percent rise. Mexican officials said the government would infuse $3.6 billion into ailing state oil firm Pemex, aiming to bolster its finances and avert a further credit downgrade. Investors, however, saw the plan as only a short-term fix. A broker at the local bourse said there was a feeling the proposal was not as solid as what some analysts were expecting. Daly's comments enabled the peso to wipe away the losses it incurred after the announcement on Pemex. Ratings agency Fitch - which double-downgraded Pemex's credit rating last month to the last rung of investment grade - said the measures "would likely not be enough to prevent continued deterioration in company's credit quality." Refinitiv Eikon data showed peso trading volumes shot up to about 180 percent of their normal levels at some points in trade. Mexico's finance minister said the government would do "whatever it takes" to maintain healthy Pemex finances. Mexican stocks rose for a second consecutive day for the first time in about a month, clocking a 0.6 percent gain, with materials stocks among the props to the main index higher. Brazil's real clocked a 0.6 percent gain, on the back of the weak dollar, while local stocks dropped half a percent to give back some of Thursday's 2.3 percent gain. Investors await the government's pension reform proposal to reach the country's congress next week. Strong oil prices were an insufficient support to state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, whose common shares and preferred shares slid 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Argentina's stocks benchmark rose 0.2 percent, while the country's peso softened as traders took advantage of the soft greenback to hedge their exposures. Colombia's peso firmed half a percent while the country's stocks rose 0.8 percent, helped up by an oil-fuelled 3 percent gain in the shares of Ecopetrol SA . Chile's peso rose 0.4 percent tracking a gain in the price of copper, the country's top export. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2146 GMT: Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1030.64 -0.82 MSCI LatAm 2882.68 0.79 Brazil Bovespa 97525.91 -0.5 Mexico IPC 42988.72 0.62 Chile IPSA 5399.83 0.44 Argentina MerVal 37469.97 0.23 Colombia IGBC 12098.72 0.8 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7007 0.03 Mexico peso 19.2550 0.01 Chile peso 661.8 0.33 Colombia peso 3131.5 0.56 Peru sol 3.326 0.33 Argentina peso (interbank) 38.5800 -0.93 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru and Noe Torres in Mexico City Editing by Marguerita Choy)