EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weak, Brazil's real drops ahead of pension reform plans

By Susan Mathew Feb 18 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday, with Brazil's real underperforming its peers ahead of anticipated pension reforms to be presented to congress later this week. The real slipped 0.8 percent, underperforming its peers, as President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to face opposition from congress, possibly delaying the passage of reforms seen as essential for shoring up the economy. "Pension reforms are considered crucial by the market with respect to the real outlook... There are indications that any reform will progress very slowly in congress," said Esther Reichelt, an FX analyst at Commerzbank. "Any negative news on this front is always negative for the currency because there is always a concern that this could trigger a rating downgrade," she said. On Friday, Bolsonaro's close aide and secretary general, Gustavo Bebianno, was alleged to have misused campaign funds - the latest controversy to taint Bolsonaro's anti-corruption image after his son Senator Flavio Bolsonaro was accused of money laundering. "The corruption allegations may be weighing on the Brazilian real on the margin, but I think the focus this week will remain on the pension reform. The recent weakness could just reflect jitters ahead of the details ahead of the reforms," said Edward Glossop, a Latam economist with Capital Economics. The president's pledge of zero tolerance for graft, after years of political bribery investigations that rocked Brasilia, was one of his strong campaign appeals. Brazil's benchmark stock index also fell, shedding 0.8 percent, with most sectors in the red. While financials were the biggest weight on the index, shares of state power company Eletrobras and Petrobras Distribuidora, a distribution company of state oil company Petrobras <PETR$.SA> were the biggest losers. Among other currencies, the Mexican peso cut some losses to trade slightly lower against a weaker dollar, while Chile's peso tracked the prices of the country's main export, copper, higher. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1441 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1037.14 0.63 MSCI LatAm 2862.64 -0.7 Brazil Bovespa 96770.48 -0.77 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 5393.96 -0.11 Argentina MerVal 37512.41 0.11 Colombia IGBC - - Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.7294 -0.74 Mexico peso 19.2430 -0.04 Chile peso 660.8 0.15 Colombia peso 3135.84 -0.14 Peru sol - - Argentina peso - - (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)