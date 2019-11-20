EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weakens as Hong Kong bill sparks trade jitters

* U.S. bill on Hong Kong human rights angers China * Trump threatens to raise tariffs on Chinese imports * Chile peso slides again as protests rage on * Mexican peso, Colombian peso ease By Sagarika Jaisinghani Nov 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies eased on Wednesday as concerns about flaring U.S.-China trade tensions kept investors from buying into riskier assets, while the Chilean peso extended losses for the third day in a row as anti-government protests showed no signs of letting up. Global stocks retreated from 22-month highs and the dollar edged higher as a U.S. bill meant to protect human rights in Hong Kong amid pro-democracy protests angered China, adding to jitters from a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to raise tariffs on Chinese imports if a deal was not reached soon. The Mexican peso fell 0.6% and the Colombian peso dipped 0.2%. "Hong Kong has become an even bigger thorn in the already complicated trade talks between the U.S. and China," said Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets FX strategist at Rabobank. "The (bill) could slow down the process of reaching an agreement, but one should not over react and assume that it could become an impenetrable obstacle." A basket of Latin American currencies is on track for its first monthly decline in three, also pressured by unsuccessful oil auctions in Brazil and prolonged civil unrest in Chile. Chile's peso shed 1.3%, erasing all its gains from Friday, when lawmakers yielded to demands of protesters and agreed to hold a referendum to overhaul the country's dictatorship-era constitution. The currency, which has lost over 9% since Oct. 21 when protesters turned to vandalism, also looked past a rise in copper prices after top consumer China cut interest rates to shore up growth. Chile is the world's biggest producer of the red metal. The country's stock index fell 0.4%, while Argentina's MerVal index was up 2.2%. Mexico shares inched up 0.1%, partly lifted by Mexican cement maker Cemex, which said late on Tuesday that its corporate venture capital unit would enter the Chinese market by partnering with two local firms. A Reuters poll that showed annual inflation in Mexico likely accelerated slightly in the first half of November, in part due to an end in government power subsidies used for air conditioning during the hot season. Focus now turns to announcements from central banks for clues on monetary policy. Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting are due on Wednesday, while European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde delivers her first major speech on Wednesday. Financial markets in Brazil were closed for a local holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1052.01 -0.49 MSCI LatAm 2664.09 0.24 Brazil Bovespa - - Mexico IPC 43647.71 0.1 Chile SPIPSA 4772.89 -0.4 Argentina MerVal 32972.91 2.233 Colombia IGBC - - Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real - - Mexico peso 19.4586 -0.63 Chile peso 794.2 -0.91 Colombia peso 3446.62 -0.28 Peru sol 3.3858 -0.29 Argentina peso (interbank) 59.7200 -0.04 (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)