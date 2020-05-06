EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weakens, Brazil central bank meeting watched

* Fitch lowers Brazil outlook to negative * Major cities in Brazil go into coronavirus-induced lockdown * Brazil central bank expected to cut rates * Lower oil prices push Colombian, Mexican pesos lower * Most Latam shares decline By Susan Mathew May 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led Latin American currencies lower on Wednesday after rating agency Fitch lowered the country's credit rating to negative, while major Brazilian cities went into lockdowns to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of an expected cut in interest rates by the central bank later in the day, Fitch overnight said Brazil's economy is on course to shrink 4% this year, and noted a rapidly deteriorating fiscal position and growing political risks. Brazil's real was down 1.6%. As economic indicators paint a bleak outlook, Brazil's lower house is set to pass a proposed constitutional amendment that gives the central bank powers to buy public and private sector assets, but concerns emerged regarding its legality. Sao Luis became Brazil's first major city to begin a lockdown on Tuesday with another, Fortaleza, planning to follow suit on Friday, as Latin America's hardest hit country reported 105,222 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 7,288 deaths. The moves come as several nations have begun to ease lockdowns. Other currencies in the region lost between 0.5% and 1.2% against a stronger dollar, with Mexican and Colombian pesos pressured by falling oil prices. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies dropped 1.8%. "Already bleak growth prospects in the region now look considerably more dire on the back of the dual virus-oil shocks," Alejo Czerwonko, emerging markets strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management told the Reuters Global Markets Forum. "The region is set to experience the deepest contraction in its modern economic history ... and the global financial crisis of 2008 will pale in comparison to the output losses expected for 2020," he said. UBS predicts a contraction of 6% annually for the region as a whole, with a downside risk to the forecast. The Argentine peso hit new lows as a deadline for bondholders to accept a tough $65 billion debt restructuring loomed. A numbers of economists, including Nobel laureates Joseph Stiglitz and Edmund S. Phelps, backed the government's debt restructuring proposal on Wednesday. In line with a choppy session on Wall Street, most stocks in the region fell with those in Brazil slipping 1.2%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1437 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 897.81 0.23 MSCI LatAm 1588.72 -2.51 Brazil Bovespa 78548.41 -1.16 Mexico IPC 36547.03 -0.19 Chile IPSA 3958.57 0.92 Argentina MerVal 33055.92 -1.462 Colombia COLCAP 1093.17 -0.56 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6784 -1.58 Mexico peso 24.2920 -1.26 Chile peso 838.8 -0.57 Colombia peso 3960.65 -0.94 Peru sol 3.4048 -0.50 Argentina peso 67.0900 -0.12 (interbank) (Additional reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)