EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weakens, stocks shrug off virus fears

* Global COVID-19 cases surpass 13 million * Chilean central bank seen holding interest rates * Latam stocks rise along with broader markets (Adds details, updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick July 13 (Reuters) - Most currencies in Latin America started the week on the back foot amid increasing coronavirus cases in the region, while the Chilean peso rose ahead of a policy meeting later in the week. Brazil's real fell 0.6%, leading declines among regional peers while oil-linked currencies including the Mexican and Colombian pesos tracked weaker crude prices. Global coronavirus infections passed 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, which also shows the disease accelerating the fastest in Latin America. The Americas account for more than half the world's infections and half the deaths. While most Latin American currencies have regained some lost ground from a steep sell-off, heightened dollar demand and loosening monetary policy have pressured regional players. Still, commodity-linked currencies have outperformed in recent weeks on some improvement in raw material prices. Regional stocks rose on the day, tracking a rally in global equities as markets awaited the U.S. earnings season. Chile's peso firmed against the dollar, with attention shifting toward a policy meeting on Wednesday. Chile's central bank is expected to leave the benchmark interest rate at 0.5% in July and keep it there for nearly two years. Opposition lawmakers in Chile late last week pushed forward a constitutional reform to allow Chileans to withdraw as much as 10% from their pension funds amid the coronavirus crisis. "Chile's central bank is likely to keep rates steady with the next policy move expected to be a hike sometime closer to 2022," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. "The focus with Chile has mainly been on the Chamber of Deputies approval to allow Chileans to tap their retirement savings. If the bill passes, this could drag down Chilean stocks, bonds and the peso." Santiago stocks rose 2.3%, with miners leading the charge as prices of copper, Chile's main export, touched their highest in more than two years. In Costa Rica, President Carlos Alvarado on Sunday said the nation will begin negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to access a financial aid package to help offset the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. Argentine stocks rose the most in the region as markets continued to watch for fresh developments in the country's debt restructuring talks. Ecuador, which is also in the process of restructuring its sovereign debt, will have to sweeten its offer to creditors, analysts said. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1074.35 0.48 MSCI LatAm 1971.68 0.03 Brazil Bovespa 100042.67 0.01 Mexico IPC 36351.37 -0.31 Chile IPSA 4124.64 2.34 Argentina MerVal 43913.55 2.728 Colombia COLCAP 1150.60 0.25 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3571 -0.67 Mexico peso 22.5393 -0.43 Chile peso 786.9 0.70 Colombia peso 3619.24 -0.32 Peru sol 3.4968 0.14 Argentina peso 71.2300 -0.41 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)