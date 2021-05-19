Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weighed down by inflation concerns

By Ambar Warrick

0 Min Read

    * Colombian peso leads losses
    * Mexican peso buoyed by rate hike hopes

    By Ambar Warrick
    May 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies retreated on
Wednesday as investors awaited cues from the minutes of the
Federal Reserve's last meeting, while declines in oil and metal
prices also weighed.
    Colombia's peso was among the top losers in Latam,
falling 0.6% from a nearly one-month high in tandem with losses
in the crude market. 
    Violent, sometimes fatal anti-government protests in the
country have weighed on its outlook, while the scrapping of a
proposed tax reform has raised the possibility of a credit
downgrade for the country's debt, to junk levels. 
    Brazil's real fell about 0.4%, while the MSCI's index
of Latam currencies fell 0.3%, as investors
awaited the minutes of the Fed's last meeting for an affirmation
of easy monetary policy. 
    Even after repeated signals from the Fed that interest rates
will remain static, expectations have risen around the globe of
inflation and eventual policy tightening as more countries
emerge from COVID-19 lockdowns. 
    The expectations of higher inflation, particularly in the
developed world, have pressured risk-driven assets.
    "With some exceptions, EM FX has typically not enjoyed
rising U.S. inflation and especially not high inflation
regimes," analysts at Deutsche Bank said.
    "From a growth perspective, Q2 and Q3 outturns will flatter
emerging markets due to base effects from last year but there
remain doubts about the persistence of the recovery due to a
lagging vaccination roll-out, fiscal tightening and slowing
Chinese demand." 
    Chile's peso shed 0.4% as copper prices fell further
from record highs. 
    The peso has come under pressure from concerns over radical,
market-unfriendly legislature, after Chile's ruling party failed
to secure a majority in the body that will draft a new Chilean
constitution. 
    Mexico's peso rose slightly after President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador said he was confident the central bank will
act to control inflation, which rose in April to its highest
level since Dec. 2017.
    The Mexican central bank held interest rates steady at a
meeting last week, but sparked speculation over future hikes as
inflation heats up in the country.
    Investors were also watching talks between the United
States, Canada and Mexico on the new North American trade deal.
 
    Latam stocks fell in early trade, with the MSCI's index of
regional equities falling 1.1%. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest       Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1326.98                 -0.47
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2479.76                 -1.15
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              122212.09                 -0.62
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   49237.77                 -1.11
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4110.58                 -0.81
                                        
 Argentina MerVal                 0.00                     0
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1262.23                 -0.47 Currencies             Latest       Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.2773                 -0.43
                                        
 Mexico peso                   19.8100                  0.11
                                        
 Chile peso                      715.9                 -0.35
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3672.11                 -0.56
 Peru sol                        3.735                  0.00
                                        
 Argentina peso                94.2000                 -0.03
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara
Lewis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up