EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX wobbles as dollar steadies, stocks rise

    * Latam FX index set to clock small weekly gain
    * Fall in copper prices drags Chile's peso
    * Steady dollar puts pressure on EM currencies 

    Dec 18 (Reuters) - An index of Latin American currencies
dropped on Friday as the dollar regained poise after a week-long
beating, with uncertainties about Brazil's fiscal health and a
jump in COVID-19 infections dragging on the real currency.
    The real slipped 0.2%, on course to end the week
slightly lower as Brazil recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths
for the first time in over three months.
    Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the government may
consider new economic measures to address the pandemic,
depending on how it evolves, but his remarks did little to cheer
markets. 
    Broadly, the U.S. dollar consolidated losses after a week of
declines that pushed it to its lowest in two and a half years
against major currencies.
    The MSCI index of Latin American currencies
slid 0.5%, set to the end week flat.
    The currency of the world's top copper producer, Chile
 fell after copper prices pulled back from above the
$8,000 a tonne level. The decline reflected caution among some
investors due to a tapering off of physical demand at high
prices.    
    The Mexican and Columbia pesos dropped despite
stronger oil prices. 
    Stocks in the region edged higher. They were
on course for their seventh straight week of gains as optimism
that COVID-19 vaccines will speed economic recovery next year as
well as signs of progress in U.S. stimulus talks lifted
sentiment globally.  
    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                                       Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                    1269.58       -0.27
 MSCI LatAm                               2494.37        0.07
 Brazil Bovespa                         118980.79        0.49
 Mexico IPC                              44361.01        0.08
 Chile IPSA                               4232.43        0.79
 Argentina MerVal                        53275.61       0.301
 Colombia COLCAP                          1440.29       -0.23 Currencies                  Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 Brazil real                               5.0855       -0.16
 Mexico peso                              19.8740       -0.40
 Chile peso                                 725.4       -0.52
 Colombia peso                            3420.04       -0.24
 Peru sol                                   3.596       -0.25
 Argentina peso (interbank)               82.8400       -0.14
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru, Editing by William
Maclean)
