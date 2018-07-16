EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm little changed on softer China growth, crude selloff

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, July 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies were little changed on Monday as a slide in global crude prices and softer Chinese data kept risk appetite in check following weeks of losses. China's economy expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter as Beijing's efforts to contain debt hurt activity, while June factory output growth weakened to a two-year low. The data drove investors to take a cautious stance even as cheap valuations brought some buyers back to the market. Emerging market assets have taken a beating in recent weeks because of intensifying trade tensions between the United States and China. MSIC's index for Latin American stocks was up 0.1 percent, tracking muted moves in benchmark stock indexes in Brazil and Mexico. Stocks in energy companies, such as Brazilian state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA, fell in the wake of a 4 percent decline in crude prices as Libyan ports reopened and traders eyed potential supply increases by Russia and other producers. Shares in airline company Gol Linhas Aéreas SA, however, jumped nearly 7 percent after it signed an order for several Boeing jets, increasing its total capacity by 30 seats. Currency moves were muted across the region, with the Brazilian real slipping 0.1 percent and the Mexican peso up 0.2 percent. JPMorgan revised its year-end forecast for the Brazilian real to 3.80 to the dollar from 3.60. "We expect rising trade tensions between the US and China to keep pressure on financial conditions for EM countries in general," JPMorgan economists wrote in a report, adding that "domestically the political situation remains highly uncertain." Concerns over this year's presidential elections have weighed on the Brazilian real, driving it to underperform every other Latin American currency except the Argentine peso . Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1070.24 -0.5 -7.15 MSCI LatAm 2578.63 0.06 -8.87 Brazil Bovespa 76508.58 -0.11 0.14 Mexico IPC 48361.69 -0.09 -2.01 Chile IPSA 5305.39 0.41 -4.66 Chile IGPA 26849.63 0.32 -4.04 Argentina MerVal 26187.83 -1.23 -12.90 Colombia IGBC 12176.59 -0.7 7.09 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8527 -0.08 -14.00 Mexico peso 18.8430 0.22 4.54 Chile peso 649.6 0.00 -5.38 Colombia peso 2866.4 -0.33 4.03 Peru sol 3.267 0.12 -0.92 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.2500 0.11 -31.74 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.55 0.46 -32.64 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool)