EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm little changed on softer China growth, crude selloff

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, July 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies were mostly flat on Monday, as a slide in global crude prices and softer economic data in China dampened investor appetite for risk following weeks of losses. China's economy grew at a slower pace in the second quarter as efforts to contain debt hurt activity, while June factory output growth weakened to a two-year low in a worrying sign for investment and exporters as Beijing's trade war with the United States intensified. The data drove investors to take a cautious stance even as cheap valuations brought some buyers back to the market. Emerging market assets have taken a beating in recent weeks amid intensifying trade tensions between the United States and China. MSCI's index for Latin American stocks was flat, tracking muted moves in the benchmark stock indexes of Brazil and Mexico. Stocks in energy companies, such as Brazil's state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA, fell after a 4 percent decline in crude prices as Libyan ports reopened and traders eyed potential supply increases by Russia and other oil producers. Shares in airline company Gol Linhas Aéreas SA, however, jumped over 11 percent after it signed an order for Boeing jets. Currency moves were muted across the region, with the Brazilian real slipping 0.29 percent and the Mexican peso gaining 0.20 percent. JPMorgan revised its year-end forecast for the Brazilian real to 3.80 to the dollar from 3.60. "We expect rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China to keep pressure on financial conditions for (emerging market) countries in general," JPMorgan economists wrote in a report. Concerns over this year's presidential elections have weighed on the Brazilian real, driving it to underperform every other major Latin American currency except the Argentine peso in the year to date. In Mexico, shares in cement producer Cemex and airline Volaris fell on analysts' expectations of weak earnings results, weighing on the benchmark S&P/BMV IPC index. Shares in Volaris, which reports its results on Friday, fell more than 2 percent, while shares in Cemex, which reports next week, dropped more than 1.8 percent. Analysts said they expect Mexican financial groups, telecommunication firms and real estate trusts to post positive results, while drink, food, airline and auto parts sectors will not perform as strongly. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,070.57 -0.47 -7.15 MSCI LatAm 2,577.43 0.01 -8.87 Brazil Bovespa 76,506.57 -0.11 0.14 Mexico IPC 48,411.09 0.01 -1.91 Chile IPSA 5,305.39 0.41 -4.66 Chile IGPA 26,849.63 0.32 -4.04 Argentina MerVal 26,221.70 -1.1 -12.79 Colombia IGBC 12,243.43 -0.15 7.68 Venezuela IBC 104,397.11 2.27 8,164.89 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.8609 -0.29 -14.18 Mexico peso 18.8475 0.20 4.52 Chile peso 649.6 0.00 -5.38 Colombia peso 2,875.5 -0.65 3.70 Peru sol 3.265 0.18 -0.86 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.3300 -0.18 -31.94 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.8 -0.42 -33.23 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Brasilia, Daina Beth Solomon and Sheky Espejo in Mexico City, editing by G Crosse)