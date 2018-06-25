FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 25, 2018 / 3:57 PM / in 2 hours

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm markets down on global trade woes; Brazil currency flat

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies mostly fell on Monday as the trade dispute between
the United States and other leading economies worsened, but
central bank intervention kept the Brazilian real steady.
    A U.S. government official on Sunday said the Treasury
Department was drafting curbs that would block firms with at
least 25 percent Chinese ownership from buying U.S. companies
with "industrially significant technology."
    Separately, a report by the Wall Street Journal said the
U.S. Commerce Department and National Security Council were
proposing "enhanced" export controls to keep such technologies
from being shipped to China.
    Concerns over escalating global trade tensions have hammered
high-risk, emerging-market assets in recent weeks.
    The Brazilian real was nearly flat as the
best-performing currency in the region, after the central bank
announced it would continue to intervene in currency markets by
selling currency swaps, which function like sales of dollars for
future delivery. It did not disclose how many swaps it expected
to sell, as it had done in previous weeks.
    The benchmark Bovespa stock index was, however, 
down 0.8 percent, tracking wider weakness among emerging-market
stocks. Blue-chip stocks, such as miner Vale SA
 and lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, led
the decline.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %    YTD %
                                 Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1070.66    -1.59    -6.08
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                      2420.11     -0.8   -13.74
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                 69950.41    -0.98    -8.44
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                     46654.63    -0.18    -5.47
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                      5356.59    -0.34    -3.74
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                     27152.66    -0.29    -2.96
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal               29234.69    -3.23    -2.76
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                  12052.20     0.27     5.99
                                                   
                                                          
 Currencies                               daily %    YTD %
                                           change   change
                                  Latest           
 Brazil real                      3.7797     0.06   -12.34
                                                   
 Mexico peso                     20.0860    -0.43    -1.93
                                                   
 Chile peso                          639    -0.41    -3.81
                                                   
 Colombia peso                   2934.61    -0.70     1.61
 Peru sol                          3.274    -0.15    -1.13
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)      26.9000     0.52   -30.86
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)          27.9     0.36   -31.08
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.