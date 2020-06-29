EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets muted even as Brazil's real bounces

* Brazil industrial confidence posts record rise in June * Argentina economic activity plunges record 26.4% in April * Colombian, Chilean stocks markets closed on Monday (Adds comments, updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's real recovered from three sessions of sharp losses on Monday, while broader Latin American markets kept to the sidelines as a global rise in COVID-19 cases dampened sentiment. The real was supported by data showing Brazilian industrial confidence rebounded sharply in June, the biggest rise ever. Still, the readings were consistent with levels seen in severe recession. Another piece of data showed Brazil's economy lost 331,901 formal jobs in May but less than half the previous month's record loss due to the COVID-19 crisis, suggesting the worst may be over. The country also reported a record budget deficit for May as the pandemic hammered tax revenues and triggered a surge in government spending. Rising coronavirus cases in the United States rattled hopes for a smooth emergence from pandemic-related lockdowns, while the possibility of new lockdowns looked to upset already precarious economic growth. "The number of new COVID-19 cases is rising rapidly, and there are doubts whether the global economy will really see the V-shaped recovery many market participants are expecting to happen," said Milan Cutkovic, a market analyst at AxiCorp. With cases in Latin America also spiking exponentially, investors were hesitant to capitalize on momentary weakness in the dollar by buying into regional currencies. Mexico's peso fell about 0.2%. The country reported more than 4,000 new cases on Sunday. Latin American stocks and currencies had marked a third straight week of losses as markets weighed increasing COVID-19 cases against the possibility a swift economic recovery from the pandemic. Regional risk assets now appeared to be sticking to a tight trading range, in anticipation of further progress against the COVID-19 outbreak. "With global Covid-19 cases breaching the 10 million level over the weekend, and global deaths exceeding half a million, early re-openings are looking as misguided as they always did, and threaten to send some countries/states back to re-closure," ING economists wrote in a note. The BlackRock Investment Institute on Monday downgraded emerging market equities to "underweight," citing uncertainty over the pandemic and concerns central banks may have limited room to respond appropriately. In Argentina, economic activity plunged 26.4% in April, the worst monthly fall on record as the country reeled from the impact of the pandemic and a nationwide lockdown. Colombian and Chilean markets were closed for a holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2015 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 994.28 -0.46 Markets MSCI LatAm 1893.39 2 Brazil Bovespa 95415.68 1.69 Mexico IPC 37760.95 0.88 Chile IPSA 3990.95 -1.17 Argentina MerVal 40299.64 -0.715 Colombia COLCAP 1110.65 -1.28 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4142 0.18 Mexico peso 23.0780 -0.13 Chile peso 819.4 0.00 Colombia peso 3753.93 -0.16 Peru sol 3.5278 0.00 Argentina peso 70.3900 -0.24 (interbank) Argentina peso 125 3.20 (parallel) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Tom Brown)