EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm markets seesaw on Syria, U.S. economic data

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, April 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American market seesawed on Monday on hopes that a U.S.-led strike on Syria would not escalate, while signs of accelerating U.S. growth that could lead to higher interest rates kept a lid on gains. The U.S., Britain and France said their bombing was aimed at three chemical weapons facilities in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack in Douma by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime. For now, the three Western nations signaled there will be no more strikes. "Military action in Syria seems to be, so far, just a one-off, targeted attack," paving the way for a technical correction, a portfolio manager at a Brazilian brokerage said. The U.S. dollar, often a safe-haven in times of heightened uncertainty, fell broadly against a basket of developed-market currencies. Yet emerging-market currencies were pressured by a rebound in U.S. store sales in March, which suggested some U.S. growth momentum. Currencies from Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Peru were mostly range-bound, with the Colombian peso falling as much as 0.4 percent in the wake of falling crude prices. Traders worldwide have been anxiously looking for signals about the pace of U.S. rate hikes, since a faster pace of tightening could drive capital away from high-yielding assets, towards the United States. Stock markets in the region were mostly lower, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index leading losses as volatility spiked ahead of the expiration of index option contracts. Brazilian markets have been particularly vulnerable in recent days after the arrest of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had been leading polls, upped the stakes for this year's presidential elections. Over the weekend, a survey showed voters are abandoning Lula as his chances of running in October fade, but they are not transferring their support en masse to other leftist candidates. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1163.71 -0.55 1 MSCI LatAm 2998.55 -0.93 7.02 Brazil Bovespa 83374.66 -1.14 9.13 Mexico IPC 48808.36 0.08 -1.11 Chile IPSA 5618.39 -0.22 0.97 Chile IGPA 28117.85 -0.17 0.49 Argentina MerVal 31347.26 -0.78 4.26 Colombia IGBC 12010.36 -0.59 5.63 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4323 -0.20 -3.47 Mexico peso 18.0380 0.07 9.21 Chile peso 596.5 -0.35 3.04 Colombia peso 2723.15 -0.44 9.51 Peru sol 3.222 0.09 0.47 Argentina peso (interbank) 20.2100 0.05 -7.97 Argentina peso (parallel) 20.44 0.15 -5.92 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Susan Thomas)