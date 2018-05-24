EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets sink on global uncertainty, Petrobras shares slide

(Updates prices, adds details on Mexico stocks and peso) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell for a second day on Thursday, pressured by national oil company Petrobras, while other Latin American markets were also down after the United States canceled a North Korea summit and proposed exploring auto tariffs. Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA, better known as Petrobras, saw shares plummet more than 13 percent after announcing a temporary diesel price cut, contributing to the benchmark Bovespa index's 1 percent fall. Brazilian truckers on Thursday kept up protests against high prices despite the diesel announcement, crippling highways nationwide. The truckers say they will only end protests once the Senate votes on diesel tax cuts. Brazil's lower house of Congress voted on Wednesday to eliminate certain diesel taxes. In Mexico, the benchmark IPC index lost ground after two positive sessions, falling 0.76 percent, amid a wave of risk aversion after U.S. President Donald Trump called off a historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Markets across Latin America also fell. Mexico's peso dipped 0.21 percent after the Trump administration said it studying higher U.S. tariffs on auto imports. Mexico is a major car and truck supplier to the United States and the announcement frustrated hopes that talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) could conclude quickly. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Washington was using the possible auto tariffs to pressure its NAFTA trade partners. "We know that this is very much linked to ongoing negotiations around moving forward on NAFTA," he said. In Argentina, the benchmark Merval index slipped 2.4 percent, following days of financial volatility. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1944 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % change YTD % change MSCI Emerging 1135.04 0.17 -2.19 Markets MSCI LatAm 2684.72 -0.76 -4.34 Brazil Bovespa 80066.33 -0.99 4.80 Mexico IPC 45427.72 -0.76 -7.96 Chile IPSA 5571.62 -0.73 0.13 Chile IGPA 28140.03 -0.92 0.57 Argentina MerVal 29508.65 -2.4 -1.85 Colombia IGBC 12095.84 0.34 6.38 Venezuela IBC 27237.94 10.13 2056.37 Currencies Latest daily % change YTD % change Brazil real 3.6479 -0.66 -9.17 Mexico peso 19.6700 -0.21 0.15 Chile peso 626.8 -0.72 -1.94 Colombia peso 2852.3 0.73 4.55 Peru sol 3.266 -0.06 -0.89 Argentina peso 24.5750 -0.35 -24.31 (interbank) Argentina peso 25.5 -0.39 -24.59 (parallel) (Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier in Sao Paulo and Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City)