EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets subdued as trade woes persist

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks made slight moves on Monday as the dollar stood firm amid concerns about the fallout from a bruising U.S.-China trade dispute and signs of a global slowdown. Capping a volatile quarter for financial markets marked by heightened trade tensions, political turmoil in Britain and Hong Kong and a crash in Argentina's markets, an index of Latin American currencies edged down 0.3% on the day, on track for its worst three months since June 2018. The Argentine peso, among the worst performers this quarter, shed nearly a third of its value after President Mauricio Macri's poor showing in the presidential primaries in August. The Brazilian real and the Colombian peso followed with about 7% declines each. On the day, Latin American currencies edged lower as the dollar found favor following weak growth data from Germany and lackluster China factory activity numbers. Trade headlines also frayed investors' nerves following reports last week that the Trump administration was considering de-listing Chinese companies from U.S. stock markets even though they were hosed down by Treasury officials. Brazil's Bovespa dipped with banks taking a hit, while a 2% jump in car rental company Localiza and homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA helped offset the losses. A fall in oil prices hurt Colombia's peso the most, while the stock index stayed afloat. Chile's assets came under pressure after data showed its production of both copper and lithium jumped in August, although its manufacturing production dropped 1.5% compared with the same month the previous year. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1517 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1001.21 -0.03 MSCI LatAm 2669.93 -0.61 Brazil Bovespa 104774.00 -0.29 Mexico IPC 42996.80 0.32 Chile IPSA 5072.66 -0.53 Argentina MerVal 28415.09 -1.601 Colombia IGBC 12897.38 0.04 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.1670 -0.28 Mexico peso 19.7240 -0.19 Chile peso 728.1 -0.31 Colombia peso 3474.63 -0.52 Peru sol 3.385 -0.12 Argentina peso (interbank) 57.5750 -0.43 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)