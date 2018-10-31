EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets to end October higher, bucking trend

By Susan Mathew Oct 31 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies dropped on Wednesday, but were set to log monthly gains in October, in contrast with other emerging markets, thanks to domestic factors that have kept them resilient to worries about global growth and trade. The MSCI index of Latin American currencies is on pace to clock monthly gains of more than 1 percent, while the stock index is set to log a more than 2.5 percent rise, both outpacing the broader emerging market indexes which are poised to end October lower. Optimism over the presidential election in Brazil, an International Monetary Fund bail-out for recession-hit Argentina, and a new trade deal between Mexico, United States and Canada, have kept sentiment in the region largely buoyed through the month. For the day, rising U.S. yields drove the dollar to a 16-month peak and pushed the Mexican peso to an over four-month low. Recent political anxiety has taken some gains from the currency, which has outperformed most others this year. Latin American stocks edged lower, with Brazil stocks falling sightly led by financial and energy sectors that drove a 3.7 percent gain for the benchmark on Tuesday. Argentine shares declined 0.9 percent. But stocks in Mexico rose 1.3 percent tracking a higher Wall Street, which added to the strong handover from Asian and European equities. "It's primarily a case of month-end flows rather than a turn around in direction," said Christian Lawrence, a senior market strategist with Rabobank. Investors in Brazil markets will be watching for results of the central bank's meeting later in the day at which it is expected to keep the benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 6.5 percent after far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro's victory in the presidential election bolstered the currency. The real was about 0.7 percent lower at 1445 GMT, but is on track to gain more than 8 percent this month, while Brazil stocks look set to post a 10 percent rise. "Markets have certainly taken a positive approach to Bolsonaro's victory, so I think we'll see stabilization around current levels," Lawrence said. However, Brazil is far from immune to broad-based stress, he warned. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1447 GMT: Stock indexes Daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 953.06 1.79 -19.18 MSCI LatAm 2650.39 0 -6.29 Brazil Bovespa 86822.84 -0.07 13.64 Mexico IPC 44083.63 1.25 -10.68 Chile IPSA 5082.16 1.32 1.32 Argentina MerVal 29173.67 -0.86 -2.97 Colombia IGBC 12572.36 0.6 10.57 Currencies Daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7218 -0.86 -10.98 Mexico peso 20.3060 -1.30 -2.99 Chile peso 698.6 -0.73 -12.02 Colombia peso 3222.05 -0.56 -7.45 Peru sol 3.367 -0.18 -3.86 Argentina peso (interbank) 36.3500 1.07 -48.83 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Thomas)