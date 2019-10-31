EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets weaken on U.S.-China trade concerns

(Updates prices) By Sruthi Shankar Oct 31 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks weakened on Thursday, with renewed doubts over a U.S.-China trade deal knocking Brazil's real off 11-week highs hit after the central bank signaled that future interest rate cuts may be less aggressive. The real touched its highest level since mid-August earlier in the session, supported by a less-dovish sounding central bank, which cut the benchmark interest rate to an all-time low of 5.00% as expected on Wednesday. However, the currency reversed course to drop 0.7% after Bloomberg reported that Chinese officials have doubts about reaching a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump. The weakness in emerging markets came even as the dollar fell broadly against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected on Wednesday and signaled additional trims are unlikely. Market participants remain concerned about a slowdown in the U.S. economy as the trade war between the United States and China continues, which could force the Fed's hand. Investors will be closely watching the U.S. payrolls data on Friday for more signs on the health of the economy. "Although the Fed appears to be on hold for the moment, we would note that risks are still skewed to the downside," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a client note. "If growth slows in line with our forecasts, the Fed could be forced to implement additional rate cuts." Aside from trade worries, Mexico's peso was hit by data from Wednesday showing the economy crawled forward in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, falling short of forecasts. Colombia's peso edged higher as its central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25%, as expected by the market. The board is expected to hold the rate until sometime next year. In stocks, Sao Paulo-listed shares fell more than 1%, in line with a move lower in U.S. markets. Brazil's second-largest private-sector lender, Banco Bradesco, was the biggest weight on the main index. It met estimates on quarterly net income, but reported a rise in loan arrears and loan loss provisions. Airline Gol slid 5% after reporting a quarterly loss hit by problems affecting its Boeing 737 planes. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1940 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1040.56 -0.09 MSCI LatAm 2775.70 -0.91 Brazil Bovespa 107212.06 -1.1 Mexico IPC 43411.98 -0.75 Chile IPSA - - Argentina MerVal 34971.97 3.196 Colombia IGBC 13244.17 -0.14 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.0128 -0.68 Mexico peso 19.2312 -0.78 Chile peso - - Colombia peso 3377 0.31 Peru sol 3.344 0.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 59.6700 0.07 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)