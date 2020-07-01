EMERGING MARKETS-Latam risk assets propped up by vaccine, economic recovery hopes

By Ambar Warrick July 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's real shot higher on Wednesday, with broader Latin American currencies in tow after data showed manufacturing in the region's largest economy returned to growth in June, while hopes for a potential coronavirus vaccine also helped. The real added about 1.7%, starting the second half of the year on a positive note after underperforming most regional currencies in the second quarter of 2020. Brazilian manufacturing expanded in June for the first time in four months, a survey of purchasing managers' activity showed, coming back to life after three months in a state of near paralysis due to the coronavirus pandemic. The reading, coupled with a COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer showing some potential in early-stage human trials, helped brew some optimism over an economic recovery, even as new infections in the region continued to grow rapidly. News of the vaccine also spurred gains on Wall Street, which in turn helped Latin American stocks. Brazilian stocks added 1.7%, while the Chilean equity index rose about 0.9%. Both bourses had marked strong gains in the second quarter as they came off drastic losses due to the pandemic. Argentine stocks outperformed their emerging market peers with a nearly 59% jump during the second quarter. Despite the strong gains, some economic readings continued to paint a dire picture for Latin American economies. Chile's economic activity hit another historic low in May as measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus left many out of work and businesses shuttered. The country's jobless rate also surged between March and May, following a similar trend in Latin America as the virus constrained economic activity. "The May report showed the deepest deterioration in labor market conditions so far, not only given the sharp rise in the unemployment rate but also the significant decline in employment numbers, with private sector jobs declining at a record double-digit rate," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. "We expect labor conditions to deteriorate further in the coming months given the recent extension of quarantine measures." Colombia's peso strengthened despite an interest rate cut by the central bank. The bank also announced further liquidity measures to bolster the economy. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1002.27 0.72 MSCI LatAm 1929.29 3.36 Brazil Bovespa 96696.43 1.73 Mexico IPC 37766.19 0.13 Chile IPSA 3993.98 0.88 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1121.49 0.87 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3474 1.71 Mexico peso 22.7073 1.24 Chile peso 817.9 0.55 Colombia peso 3720.58 0.75 Peru sol 3.5348 0.17 Argentina peso 70.5100 -0.07 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)