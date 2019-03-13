EMERGING MARKETS-Latam shares and FX rise, Brazil stocks hit record high

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew March 13 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks soared on Wednesday with Brazil shares hitting an all-time high on hopes that a long-awaited pension overhaul would be passed soon, while regional currencies mostly gained against a weaker dollar. The U.S. dollar slid after data showed only a slight rise in U.S. producer prices in February, making a stronger case for the Federal Reserve's patient approach to future hikes in interest rates. A steady move higher in the U.S. benchmark borrowing rate had boosted the dollar over the past year, sucking money out of riskier assets of the developing world. "A weaker U.S. dollar would ease global funding conditions and may work in favor of prolonging the global economic expansion," Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note. Mexico's peso firmed 0.3 percent, extending gains to a fourth straight session. The low growth in U.S. producer prices and higher oil prices supported the peso, said analysts at Banco Base. Crude exporter Colombia's currency also rose. The Argentine peso tacked on 0.4 percent, while Brazil's real held steady. Latin American stocks surged, helping MSCI's Latam stock index outperform the broader emerging market index, which fell. Brazil shares climbed 1 percent, as President Jair Bolsonaro's reiteration that he sees pension reforms being passed in the first half of the year bolstered investor optimism. Colombia stocks jumped 1.6 percent and hit their highest in more than four years, while Argentina's Merval stocks index added 1.25 percent. Mexican equities gained half a percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2108 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1050.46 -0.1 MSCI LatAm 2832.28 0.66 Brazil Bovespa 98903.88 1.1 Mexico IPC 41932.56 0.46 Chile IPSA 5313.49 0.45 Argentina MerVal 34023.02 1.14 Colombia IGBC 12799.72 1.61 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.8142 -0.069 Mexico peso 19.2783 0.319 Chile peso 668.7 -0.42 Colombia peso 3144.05 0.094 Peru sol 3.294 0.09 Argentina peso 41.1500 0.90 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)