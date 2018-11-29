EMERGING MARKETS-Latam shares, FX rise; Brazil stocks hit record high

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew Nov 29 (Reuters) - Latin American shares rose on Thursday with Brazil stocks hitting an all time high and Mexican shares climbing 2 percent, while most regional currencies firmed as the dollar steadied. Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting showed it opened the debate on when to pause interest rate hikes, boosting risk appetite and bolstering gains among Latin American stocks. Meanwhile, the greenback held steady after its tumble last session on U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's perceived dovish comments, helping the Mexican and Argentine pesos rise and extending gains to a third straight day. "The risk of Fed hikes has been dialed back in the wake of Powell's comments," said Koon Chow, FX strategist at UBP, adding that emerging market currencies have the benefit of trading at cheap levels. The Mexican peso rose 0.2 percent with focus on the swearing-in of the new leftist government over the weekend. "The Mexican foreign exchange market is still waiting for important events, such as the inaugural speech of the President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the trade meeting between (U.S. President Donald) Trump and (Chinese President) Xi Jinping (at the G20 summit)," analysts at CI Banco said in a note. But, analysts at Morgan Stanley say Mexican local assets have already entered a new volatility regime and markets have started to increasingly price in a higher probability of fiscal slippage as investors remained wary of the policy tact of the incoming government. "With the 2019 budget (to be presented in early December) as the next potential catalyst for further MXN underperformance, we stay bearish on the peso," they said. Both stocks and the peso are set to clock losses over the month. The Brazilian real ended a volatile session slightly lower with analysts pinning the volatility on traders seeking to influence the month-end Ptax rate that is used as a benchmark for futures contracts. The real was also pressured by concerns about a delay in the Senate vote on a future offshore oil auction that could raise an estimated 130 billion reais ($33.90 billion). Among stocks, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index closed half a percent higher after hitting an all time high earlier in the session. Toll road operator CCR SA was the top performer after it agreed to settle a Sao Paulo state civil lawsuit, while shares of Suzano Papel e Celulose rose on securing regulatory approval to buy Fibria Celulose. Mexican shares climbed for a third straight session and closed 2.1 percent higher. In Argentina, both the peso and stocks logged gains, with the currency posting its best day in a month. Ahead of the G20 summit set to begin on Friday, financial markets of the host country closed early on Thursday, and will be closed for trading on Friday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2126 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 998.05 0.64 -13.85 MSCI LatAm 2629.38 1.75 -7.03 Brazil Bovespa 89709.56 0.51 17.42 Mexico IPC 41847.46 2.09 -15.21 Chile IPSA 5156.43 0.83 0.83 Argentina MerVal 31482.58 1.1 4.71 Colombia IGBC 11994.61 0.1 5.49 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8502 0.17 -13.94 Mexico peso 20.2525 0.19 -2.73 Chile peso 669.2 0.90 -8.15 Colombia peso 3236.45 0.91 -7.86 Peru sol 3.381 -0.21 -4.26 Argentina peso 37.7000 2.07 -50.66 (interbank) Argentina peso 36.25 1.38 -46.95 (parallel) (Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Claudia Violante in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chris Reese)