April 4, 2019 / 3:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam shares rise on boost from Brazil

4 Min Read

    April 4 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stock markets rose
on Thursday, as gains in index heavyweight Brazil boosted the
regional benchmark even as global stocks edged lower after five
days of gains, as investors sought signs of progress in
U.S.-China trade talks.
    MSCI's index of Latin American stocks
outperformed its index of broader emerging market peers
 as Brazilian stocks climbed 1.3 percent,
rising off a three-month closing low clocked on Wednesday.
    Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index posted broad gains, bouncing
back from losses the previous session when investors grew
jittery about whether the government can push through its plan
to overhaul the pension system. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes
defended the plan before lawmakers who attacked the proposal,
but also allowed that the government could make some
concessions. 
    Top lenders led gains on the Bovespa, while common and
preferred shares of state-run energy company Petroleo Brasileiro
SA rose more than 1.3 percent each. 
    Brazil Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on
Thursday that he is optimistic that there will be a deal by next
week resolving the government's dispute with Petrobras, as the
company is commonly called, over the offshore oil-producing zone
known as the transfer of rights area.
    Brazil's real cut early losses to trade steady, while
the Mexican peso was last up 0.3 percent against a
stronger dollar.
    Investors in Mexico's peso also monitored developments at
the border with the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump
reiterated his threat to close the border, or parts of it,
saying Congress could avert such a shutdown by changing laws to
fix what he called immigration "loopholes." 
    Argentine stocks rose 2 percent, while shares in
Mexico climbed 0.8 percent. Chile and Colombian equities,
however, slipped.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1515 GMT:
    Stock indexes             Latest    Daily %
                                         change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1079.49     -0.03
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2777.72      0.47
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa               95563.97      1.14
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   43677.72      0.78
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    5224.10      0.02
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             32378.80      1.93
                                        
 Colombia IGBC                13032.80     -0.15
                                        
                                                
       Currencies             Latest    Daily %
                                         change
 Brazil real                    3.8673      0.26
                                        
 Mexico peso                   19.1690      0.21
                                        
 Chile peso                      666.4      0.02
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3129.27     -0.26
 Peru sol                        3.295      0.00
                                        
 Argentina peso                43.2200     -0.79
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
    


($1 = 3.8688 reais)

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)
