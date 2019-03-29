EMERGING MARKETS-Latam shares rise on trade hopes, post best quarter in a year

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew March 29 (Reuters) - Latin American shares rose on Friday, in line with other emerging market peers and world stocks, as encouraging signals from U.S.-China trade talks supported risk sentiment. MSCI's index of Latin American shares rose 2.2 percent, with stocks across the region in the black. The index posted its best quarter since the same quarter a year ago, thanks to bumper gains in January as the two subsequent months ended in red. On the day, Brazil stocks closed 1.1 percent higher, while shares in Mexico climbed 0.8 percent to their highest in a week. Shares in Argentina, Chile and Colombia all posted gains between 0.9 percent and 1.8 percent. "Equity markets conclude the week in positive territory amid hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks," Banorte analysts at Banorte in note. The White House said negotiators from United States and China made headway in trade negotiations that concluded in Beijing on Friday, as the two sides try to end a months-long trade war that has roiled financial markets and slowed global growth. In Brazil, optimism around pension reform added to the market cheer after the president, economy minister and speaker of the lower house of Congress set aside differences to focus on passing a thorny pension proposal to protect the country's public finances. Iron ore miner Vale was the top booster, gaining 3.3 percent as prices of the steel-making ingredient rose. Meat company JBS SA finished 2.9 percent higher after the company said it would deliver stronger earnings in 2019. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index clocked gains for a third straight quarter, up 8 percent for the three months ending March. The Bovespa has gained for 11 of the last 13 quarters. Mexican shares rose with gains being more or less broad-based. The index firmed by nearly 4 percent in the quarter. Mexico's peso, however, eased against a stronger dollar on Friday, as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened again to close the border with Mexico. The move, intended to stop Central American migrants from crossing into the United States, could cost Mexico billions of dollars in trade. The peso tacked on 1.1 percent this quarter. Brazil's real erased early gains to close 0.4 percent lower as the dollar strengthened on the back of weakness in the pound and the euro after lawmakers voted against UK PM Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third time. The real lost 4.3 percent this month and ended the quarter a tad weaker. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,058.13 1.24 MSCI LatAm 2,746.11 2.22 Brazil Bovespa 95,414.55 1.09 Mexico IPC 43,281.28 0.79 Chile IPSA 5,259.41 0.87 Argentina MerVal 33,475.22 1.77 Colombia IGBC 13,060.07 1.1 Currencies Latest Daily pct change Brazil real 3.9238 -0.6 Mexico peso 19.4215 -0.45 Chile peso 679.5 0.54 Colombia peso 3,186.03 -0.39 Peru sol 3.318 0.06 Argentina peso (interbank) 43.3000 0.81 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by G Crosse)