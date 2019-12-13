EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stock rally fades after Trump tweet dashes U.S.-China trade hopes

* Brazil stocks come down from record high to trade lower * Latam markets still set for weekly gains * Chile stocks extend gains into fifth session By Ambar Warrick Dec 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American markets pared gains on Friday and Brazil stocks edged down from a record, as trade uncertainty spiked after a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump said a report of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing was "completely wrong." Trump tweeted that a Wall Street Journal report of a U.S. trade deal with China was "completely wrong, especially their statement on tariffs." The tweet did not offer specifics and did not indicate which article he meant. Risk assets had rallied earlier in the day amid multiple reports of a Sino-U.S. trade deal, none of which were confirmed officially by Washington or Beijing. Investors also bought risk assets after Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party won a solid majority, boosting confidence London would accomplish an orderly exit from the European Union. Regional assets were set to gain for the week, supported after dovish indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Wall Street opened weaker following Trump's tweet. The Brazilian benchmark came off a new record to trend lower, while the MSCI's index of Latin American stocks was flat, off a more-than one-month high earlier in the session. Oil and gas heavyweight Petroleo Brasileiro SA was the largest drag on the Brazil's equity index after the Brazilian state development bank said it is considering selling up to all of the ordinary shares it holds in the state-run oil company via a secondary offering. The real was down slightly to the dollar, and was set to snap two straight sessions of strengthening. Chilean stocks extended gains into a fifth straight session, with agricultural chemicals maker Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A serving as the best performer on the benchmark index. Chile's peso also ticked higher against the dollar. The Mexican peso was largely flat, having touched its strongest against the dollar in more than four months amid positive news about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0236 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1086.27 1.45 MSCI LatAm 2827.70 0.48 Brazil Bovespa 112150.65 -0.04 Mexico IPC 0.00 0 Chile IPSA 4898.67 1.73 Argentina MerVal 35807.94 0.854 Colombia COLCAP 1621.39 0.17 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.0980 -0.15 Mexico peso 19.0399 0.05 Chile peso 767 0.29 Colombia peso 3371.48 -0.07 Peru sol 3.3668 0.24 Argentina peso 59.8150 0.00 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)