EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks and currencies fall on global growth concerns

* Bolsonaro government hits 100-day mark * Currencies of net crude exporters slide * B2W and Magazine Luiza slide on possible Netshoes takeover By Agamoni Ghosh April 11 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday as risk appetite shrunk after central banks in Europe and the United States acknowledged global growth concerns, while investors eyed progress related to Brazil's pension reform. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks and fell over 1 percent as investors piled onto safe-heaven assets in wake of global growth fears. The European Central Bank left borrowing costs unchanged on Wednesday and warned that threats to economic growth remained. Later, minutes from a March 19-20 Federal Reserve meeting acknowledged the global slowdown but suggest the U.S. economy could sail through. Sao Paulo-traded stocks dropped for a third-straight session weighed down by financial stocks as investors awaited further progress related to the pension reform on a day the government of President Jair Bolsonaro reaches its 100-day mark. Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Wednesday that the expected savings of up to 700 billion reais ($183 billion) over the next decade from the much-hyped social security plan might be acceptable for investors, but not the government. The pension reform is seen as the most important economic reform for Brazil and its mounting fiscal deficit. Brazilian retailers B2W and Magazine Luiza slid about 1 percent each after confirming in filings they are considering the acquisition of online shoe retailer Netshoes Ltd. Fertilizantes Heringer rose over 1 percent after the fertilizer company proposed to repay unsecured creditors 20 percent of amounts owed them and to sell seven non-operating plants, as part of its restructuring plan. Currencies in the region slid against a firmer dollar with net crude exporters like Mexico's peso being hit by lower oil prices. Data showed on Thursday that industrial output in Latin America's second largest economy rose 0.3 percent in February from January but was 0.8 percent lower year-over-year. Chile's peso fell marginally tracking a dip in the price of copper, the country's top export, while stocks on the IPSA index slipped about half a percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT MSCI Emerging Markets 1086.78 -0.85 MSCI LatAm 2806.26 -1.18 Brazil Bovespa 95016.12 -0.98 Mexico IPC 44415.52 -1.1 Chile IPSA 5256.05 -0.42 Argentina MerVal 31929.40 -0.7 Colombia IGBC 13179.65 -0.83 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.8371 -0.36 Mexico peso 18.8565 -0.25 Chile peso 663.2 -0.21 Colombia peso 3108.35 -0.47 Peru sol 3.296 -0.06 Argentina peso 42.8200 0.49 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; editing by Diane Craft)