EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks and currencies stage comeback, virus cases spike

By Shreyashi Sanyal June 22 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies across Latin America bounced on Monday, tracking a global pick up in risk appetite and higher prices for commodities even as new coronavirus cases continued to rise at an alarming rate around the world. Brazil's real jumped 2%, after posting its worst weekly loss in eight weeks on Friday. The country, which is the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday as it also struggles with political flux and a crippled economy. Higher prices in oil and copper also helped lift the Mexican , Colombian and Chilean pesos, while a weaker dollar also supported the upward momentum in emerging market currencies. "Despite the surge in new cases, risk appetite is holding up because confidence is higher with how doctors can treat the virus and now that the virus is working its way through younger individuals," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, at OANDA in New York. Analysts have also said the market's sentiment could be driven by how strict the lockdown measures may be in the occurrence of a full-blown second wave. "The rise in the infection rate is unlikely to enhance confidence in the markets, but there might come a point where dealers become more accustomed to the situation, as a rise in new cases is the risk a government takes when it reopens their economy," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets. Latin American currencies and stocks have been hit by massive bouts of selling recently owing to dismal economic data points and as a spike in cases in the region and globally have fanned worries of a second wave of coronavirus infections. And cases continued to rise as the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record increase in global novel coronavirus cases on Sunday. The biggest increases were in North America and South America. The MSCI's index of regional stocks rose 1.6% and Colombian stocks led gains on the day. Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual jumped 13% on plans to raise roughly 2 billion reais ($376.61 million) through a share offering to boost its digital retail banking. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1434 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1001.87 0.05 Markets MSCI LatAm 1970.04 1.55 Brazil Bovespa 96351.77 -0.23 Mexico IPC 38011.61 -1.02 Chile IPSA 4033.95 0.18 Argentina MerVal 41068.51 0.286 Colombia COLCAP 1161.41 1.97 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2110 2.03 Mexico peso 22.3489 1.27 Chile peso 810.7 0.58 Colombia peso 3729.73 0.36 Peru sol 3.4837 0.49 Argentina peso 69.9700 -0.24 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)