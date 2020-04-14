Bonds News
April 14, 2020 / 2:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks and FX supported by China data, stimulus measures

Ambar Warrick

4 Min Read

    By Ambar Warrick
    April 14 (Reuters) - Latin American risk assets rose on
Tuesday after positive trade data from China - one of the
region's biggest trading partners - inspired some optimism about
an eventual economic recovery from the coronavirus.
    Fresh stimulus measures from Brazil and Mexico also added to
some optimism for the day.
    The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks
rose more than 3%, while the currencies index
added about 0.7%. Both indexes were far below peaks hit prior to
the coronavirus-driven rout that rattled risk assets over the
past month.
    Still, many viewed China's larger-than-expected March trade
surplus as a one-off event, and that more economic strife was in
the cards as the outbreak pushes the global economy into
recession.
    "World trade is falling sharply as COVID-19 puts investment
and consumer spending on hold as well as disrupting production
and credit markets," ING economists wrote in a note.
    "Lockdown measures in many countries are sharply reducing
services activity, including travel and tourism, but also
non-traded services, so the falls in trade and GDP – while
drastic – may be more evenly matched than in 2008-09."
    Brazilian stocks and the real led gains among
their peers, adding about 3.3% and 0.7%, respectively. 
    Brazil's lower house of Congress late on Monday approved a
financial support package worth an estimated 80 billion reais
($15.5 billion) for states and municipalities whose tax revenues
are being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
     Emergency spending to cushion the Brazilian economy from
the coronavirus will be restricted to this year only, a senior
Economy Ministry official said.
    Mexico's peso added about 0.5%, while stocks rose
1.5% after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said there will
be a three-month injection of cash into Mexico's economy
starting in May once the country has dealt with the coronavirus
outbreak.
    Mexico's leader also accepted U.S. help to end a standoff
over oil production cuts, which had sent crude prices plummeting
last month.
    Chile's peso also took some support from data showing
Chinese copper exports rose in March, implying that industrial
demand for Chile's largest export was beginning to recover.
    Chilean stocks added about 1.5%.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1422 GMT 
    
    Stock indexes             Latest       Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          899.56                  1.86
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    1724.71                  3.32
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa               81514.85                   3.4
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   35078.52                  1.34
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    3923.94                  1.68
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             29617.68                 2.552
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1214.20                  1.69
                                        
                                                            
       Currencies             Latest       Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.1617                  0.40
                                        
 Mexico peso                   23.4280                  0.67
                                        
 Chile peso                      843.5                  0.85
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3852.51                  0.17
 Peru sol                       3.3747                  0.33
                                        
 Argentina peso                65.4900                 -0.17
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below