Bonds News
July 18, 2019 / 3:11 PM / in 9 minutes

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks buck global equity gloom; FX gains

4 Min Read

    * Brazil's Bovespa leads gains among stocks 
    * Currencies of crude exporters gain on higher oil prices
    July 18 (Reuters) - Latin America stocks edged higher on
Thursday, bucking the global equities gloom, while a tepid
dollar and higher oil prices lifted currencies of crude
exporters in the region. 
    Signals that the U.S.-China trade standoff was taking its
toll on corporate earnings and economic growth dampened the mood
for world stock markets but MSCI's index of Latin American
stocks was up 0.5%. 
    Sao Paulo-traded stocks climbed 0.3%,  aided by
gains in the financial and consumer sector.  
    Waste management firm Sabesp provided the biggest
boost to the benchmark.
    Investors also looked for further policy directions from
President Jair Bolsonaro's government, which promised an
economic stimulus package on Wednesday to revive flagging
growth.
    The announcement came days after the lower house of Congress
approved the first round of voting for a landmark pension reform
bill, seen as a critical step to restoring health to public
finances and boosting investor confidence.
    Stocks in Colombia and Argentina rose
between 0.1% and 0.3%, while those in Mexico
underperformed, down 0.3%.  
    Most currencies in the region gained against the greenback,
which slipped for a second day against its rivals on softer U.S.
Treasury yields.
    The real and Mexico's peso climbed 0.3% each,
while Argentina's peso jumped 0.8%. 
    Chile's peso was marginally lower on lower copper
prices, the country's main export, while stocks on the SPIPSA
index shed 0.1%.  

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 15:00 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                        daily %
                             Latest    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets       1052.24    -0.25
                                      
 MSCI LatAm                  2934.49     0.54
                                      
 Brazil Bovespa            104162.13      0.3
                                      
 Mexico IPC                 42350.45    -0.32
                                      
 Chile IPSA                  5047.17    -0.12
                                      
 Argentina MerVal           41427.57     0.16
                                      
 Colombia IGBC              13033.73     0.02
                                      
                                             
 Currencies                           daily %
                                       change
                              Latest  
 Brazil real                  3.7485     0.30
                                      
 Mexico peso                 19.0050     0.30
                                      
 Chile peso                    683.1    -0.16
                                      
 Colombia peso               3185.14    -0.15
 Peru sol                      3.287     0.03
                                      
 Argentina peso              42.2600     0.78
 (interbank)                          
                                      
 
    

 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan
Grebler)
