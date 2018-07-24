EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks buoyed by China measures, earnings

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Latin American equities mostly rose on Tuesday after China said it would adopt a more vigorous fiscal policy to support growth in the world's second-largest economy, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index also boosted by corporate news. On Monday, China announced it would pursue a more active fiscal policy to tackle external uncertainties, a shift that will mean significant tax cuts in multiple industries. That news sent stocks in both emerging and global markets higher, with the S&P 500 rising slightly and Chinese shares hitting a one-month high. In Chile - a key exporter of copper to China - the benchmark IPSA index climbed 0.79 percent in afternoon trading, while the peso currency jumped over 1 percent. Mexico's IPC was up 1.36 percent just before market close, helped by a rise in shares of cement giant Cemex ahead of its quarterly results this week. Mexico was helped by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican officials on progress in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA. Brazil was especially buoyant, as corporate profit news and the China measures combined to push up the benchmark Bovespa index 1.55 percent in afternoon trade, while the real currency rose 1.05 percent. "China is the main reason for the relief coming from abroad, after the government announced fiscal stimulus measures," said a derivatives trader at a Sao Paulo brokerage. Shares in major iron ore miner Vale SA were up 3.45 percent after Moody's upgraded the firm, while Bradespar SA , a holding company with a significant Vale stake, rose 4.66 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes & currencies at 1935 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,081.27 1.1 -7.68 MSCI LatAm 2,690.89 2.4 -7.08 Brazil Bovespa 79,206.78 1.55 3.67 Mexico IPC 49,513.87 1.36 0.32 Chile IPSA 5,450.29 0.79 -2.05 Chile IGPA 27,439.61 0.74 -1.93 Argentina MerVal 28,196.72 1.78 -6.22 Colombia IGBC 12,245.68 -0.1 7.70 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.7430 1.05 -11.48 Mexico peso 18.8900 -0.01 4.28 Chile peso 654.5 1.08 -6.09 Colombia peso 2,894 0.46 3.04 Peru sol 3.276 0.09 -1.19 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.4700 0.55 -32.29 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.55 0.42 -32.64 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; additional reporting by Claudia Volante, editing by G Crosse)