EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks buoyed by Wall St rebound, FX slips against strong dollar

(Recasts, updates prices, adds market strategists' quotes) By Agamoni Ghosh Dec 26 (Reuters) - Most Latin American indexes rose on Wednesday, tracking the rebound in U.S. equities and oil prices on a day when many global exchanges remained closed for Boxing Day, while currencies in the region weakened against a stronger dollar. The dollar gained a robust 0.5 percent as U.S. stocks came off 20-month lows, pushing MSCI's index of Latin American currencies down 0.6 percent, with Argentina's peso leading losses. Stocks on Wall Street gained more than 4 percent on Wednesday, but uncertainty relating to the U.S. government shutdown and Federal Reserve monetary policy still weighed on investor sentiment. "Trading conditions remain light and investors remain somewhat cautious, watching closely for more U.S. political headlines," said Nick Bennenbroek, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York, said in a note. The Chilean stock market was one of the biggest gainers, driven by the commodity sector, but Chile's currency fell 0.5 percent, hovering around two-month lows. Stocks in Mexico lost for most of the trading session but reversed course in the last hour to close 0.5 percent higher, while the peso treaded water. Buenos Aires' Merval stock index also rose, with shares of energy companies leading gains as oil prices posted their strongest daily rise in more than two years. Brazil's Bovespa index was one of the few stock market losers in the region, hitting a near two-month low as gains by energy companies were offset by losses in bank and consumer stocks. Shares of Brazilian appliance retailer Via Varejo fell as much as 6 percent after its chief executive was unexpectedly replaced with the head of its controlling shareholder. Vale lost 0.8 percent as iron ore in China advanced amid a surge in steel demand before the Lunar New Year. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2115 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 950.15 0.02 -17.98 MSCI LatAm 2488.69 -0.83 -12 Brazil Bovespa 85136.10 -0.65 11.43 Mexico IPC 41644.67 0.64 -15.62 Chile IPSA 5062.78 0.64 0.64 Argentina MerVal 28473.44 0.06 -5.30 Colombia IGBC 11141.52 2.14 -2.02 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9219 -0.07 -15.52 Mexico peso 19.8985 0.03 -1.00 Chile peso 693.5 -0.20 -11.37 Colombia peso 3282.5 0.27 -9.15 Peru sol 3.372 -0.59 -4.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 38.5700 -1.48 -51.78 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)