December 12, 2018 / 9:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies buoyed by optimism on global trade

Aaron Saldanha

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Wednesday,
riding a broader wave of optimism on world trade, while Latin
American currencies took advantage of a soft dollar to firm
significantly.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday in an
interview with Reuters that trade talks with China were
progressing and China was buying U.S. soybeans, with more
meetings likely among officials of both countries.
    His statements sparked stronger risk sentiment across global
markets, which spread to Latin America.  
    MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks
rose 1.8 percent, while a 1.4 percent gain for its index of
Latin American currencies constituted the
benchmark's best day in more than two months.
    "Global trade regaining its vigour would be unambiguously
positive for China, the global economy and the risk appetite for
EM (emerging markets) at large," wrote Doug Lippoldt, chief
trade economist at HSBC Bank, in a note.
    Rising U.S. interest rates and the bruising U.S.-China trade
war have exacted a heavy toll on emerging markets during 2018,
with dollar assets' increasing yields and relative safety
attracting capital away from the developing world.         
    "One should expect countries that are more exposed to China
through trade and/or to global supply chains to perform
particularly well," said Lippoldt, adding Chile and Brazil were
among the countries who would see a pick-up in their economic
activity.
    Benchmark stocks in resources powerhouse Brazil
gained about 0.7 percent.
    Sabesp was among the top gainers on Brazil's main
equity index after the water and sewage service provider signed
a contract to provide services in Guarulhos, the São Paulo
state's second largest city. 
    Brazil's real firmed about 1.2 percent, its best day
in more than two weeks.
    The country's central bank stood pat on borrowing costs on
Wednesday, as expected by all 35 economists in a Reuters poll,
but hinted that it will likely hold off from raising them for
longer than expected. The real pared some intraday gains after
the decision.      
    Chilean shares tacked on 0.9 percent, slightly
more than the 0.8 percent rise in the country's peso. 
    Argentine stocks rose half a percent, outpacing a
0.3 percent rise in their Colombian peers. 
    Mexican stocks were closed for a holiday but the
Mexican peso rose to a more than one-month peak during
the session. 
    The country's new leftist government is aiming to keep a
tight rein on its first budget to ensure it retains the
confidence of financial markets, the Finance Ministry said.

    New finance minister Carlos Urzua, who is due to present the
2019 budget on Saturday, told a congressional hearing he was
targeting a primary surplus of about 1 percent of gross domestic
product.     
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2122 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          978.90      1.46     -15.5
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2566.67      1.81     -9.25
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               86977.46      0.65     13.84
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    5118.56      0.92      0.92
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             31081.37      0.45      3.38
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                11686.00      0.27      2.77
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    3.8554     -0.11    -14.06
                                                  
 Mexico peso                   20.1085      0.46     -2.04
                                                  
 Chile peso                      677.8      0.75     -9.32
                                                  
 Colombia peso                 3167.75      0.53     -5.86
 Peru sol                        3.358      0.06     -3.60
                                                  
 Argentina peso                37.5700      0.72    -50.49
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba
O'Brien)
