EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies dip; Trump-Kim meet's early end hits sentiment

By Aaron Saldanha Feb 28 (Reuters) - Stocks in Latin America fell on Thursday, and most currencies in the region softened against the dollar after a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended abruptly. Trump and Kim curtailed their meeting in Vietnam early after failing strike a deal, which Fernanda Consorte, a currency strategist at Banco Ourinvest, said contributed to negative sentiment. Brazil's Bovespa index dropped 0.7 percent on broad-based declines, with Ambev down 3 percent after reporting a lower recurring net profit. The Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch InBev also pointed to a likely pick-up in costs in Brazil during 2019 resulting from currency depreciation and higher commodity prices. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) kept the index from slipping deeper into negative territory after its chief executive said the sale of its distribution unit was still a possibility. Petrobras' common shares were 1.3 percent higher, while its preferred shares were up 1 percent. Brazil's real marked time in muted trade. Data showed that growth of the country's economy, Latin America's largest, nearly stalled in the fourth quarter, auguring a challenging 2019. Mexico's peso was 0.1 percent lower. Chile's peso fell 0.2 percent to track a dip in the price of copper, Chile's top export, on concerns over demand from top consumer China. The country's jobless rate in the November to January period rose slightly from the previous rolling three-moth period to 6.8 percent. Stocks in Chile slid 0.8 percent, with lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile's preferred shares leading the declines with a 2.4 percent drop after reporting a lower fourth-quarter profit. Argentina's stocks benchmark dipped 0.1 percent, while the country's peso softened. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1432 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1053.37 -0.74 MSCI LatAm 2863.63 -0.42 Brazil Bovespa 96656.40 -0.67 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 5332.38 -0.75 Argentina MerVal 35329.47 -0.05 Colombia IGBC - - Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7267 0.08 Mexico peso 19.1830 -0.11 Chile peso 650.35 -0.22 Colombia peso 3073.91 -0.16 Peru sol 3.302 -0.18 Argentina peso (interbank) 38.8800 -0.13 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)