EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies drop as U.S. election uncertainty weighs

By Aaron Saldanha Nov 6 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks snapped a five-session winning run on Tuesday as market participants waited for the results of the U.S. midterm congressional elections to clarify risks faced by emerging markets. Polls and markets generally expect the Republicans to retain control of the Senate but the Democratic Party to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. However, a Republican win for the house would likely boost market sentiment. A legislative impasse on account of a divided Congress would make it difficult for U.S. President Donald Trump to achieve approval for additional tax cuts, Arturo Espinosa, an analyst with Santander Mexico wrote in a note. MSCI's index of shares in Latin America declined 1.7 percent, hurt by a 1 percent fall in Brazil and Mexico. Meanwhile, the MSCI index of currencies in the region fell 0.8 percent, largely weighed down by a weakening of Brazil's real. The top loser on Brazil's Bovespa stock index, Magazine Luiza SA, dropped more than 8 percent. The firm's management said it would focus more on absolute growth rather than profit margins in the coming quarters. Petroleo Brasileiro SA was also among the top losers, down 3.4 percent. A surge in spending dimmed optimism over a multifold rise in quarterly net profit. The real weakened 0.9 percent with traders feeling President-elect Jair Bolsonaro's plans for pension reform would not be as rapid and radical as markets initially expected. "The age limits he proposed may lead the market to think that his version of reform will be softer than (current President Michel) Temer's and temper some enthusiasm in the BRL after a strong rally," wrote Dirk Willer, managing director and head of emerging market strategy at Citigroup, in a note. Argentina's peso marked time while stocks fell 1.5 percent, the most in more than a week. Data showed industrial output fell by 11.5 percent in September versus the same month last year, the most dramatic drop in more than 16 years, attesting to the economic paralysis gripping the inflation-racked country. Colombia's peso gave up ground gained earlier in the session to weaken slightly, while the country's stocks were little changed. Mexico's peso was not swept up by the regional weakness, with local analysts pegging the currency's resilience to a fall it saw last week to more than four-month lows after the incoming government canceled an already started airport project. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2212 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 992.27 -0.01 -14.35 MSCI LatAm 2729.48 -1.66 -3.49 Brazil Bovespa 88668.92 -1.04 16.06 Mexico IPC 46328.35 -1.04 -6.13 Chile IPSA 5221.93 -0.55 -0.55 Argentina MerVal 30973.55 -1.45 3.02 Colombia IGBC 12219.21 0 7.46 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7601 -0.08 -11.88 Mexico peso 19.7050 0.10 -0.03 Chile peso 679.3 0.00 -9.52 Colombia peso 3146.63 -0.05 -5.23 Peru sol 3.37 0.00 -3.95 Argentina peso 35.6200 -0.28 -47.78 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)