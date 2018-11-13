EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies fall; investor sentiment remains dim

By Aaron Saldanha and Susan Mathew Nov 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks fell on Tuesday with Mexico's peso plumbing a near five-month trough as investor sentiment towards Mexico and broader Latin America remained skittish. The MSCI index of currencies in Latin America fell 1 percent, while the stock index for the region dropped 1.9 percent to hit its lowest in one and a half months. Stocks on Mexico's benchmark extended Monday's 2.2 percent drop to slide 1.2 percent, leaving them trading at their lowest level since February 2016. Mexican markets have been shaken and stirred in recent weeks, initially by the scrapping of an already begun airport project after a public consultation. Close on the heels of that, a senator's proposal last week to cap and eliminate certain banking commissions jolted investors. Contradictory signals by the senator and President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have only heaped on the uncertainty. "There is lot of concern that we may see government missteps further down the line. That's what is being priced into Mexico right now," said Christian Lawrence, a senior market strategist with Rabobank. Lawrence added he was revising his predictions to factor in the Mexico's central bank hiking borrowing costs by 25 basis points on Thursday, a consequence of the uncertainty. The Mexican peso fell half a percent to plumb a near five month low. It has slid about 4.2 percent from last Tuesday's close. The Argentine peso led losses among regional currencies more than 2 percent after ratings firm Standard & Poors lowered the country's long-term rating. Argentine stocks fell for a fourth straight session, pulled half a percent lower on losses in energy stocks. Brazil stocks were 1.4 percent lower on across the board. Energy stocks weighed the most, hit by declining oil prices. Petroleo Brasileiro SA fell 3.3 percent. Brazil's real slid to levels last seen in early October on persistent disappointment that pension reform, closely watched by investors, would be unlikely to be passed this year. "As much as the market predicted that pension reform would not come out this year, there was some expectation ... it creates some discomfort," said Pablo Syper, head of trading at Mirae Asset Global Investimentos. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1608 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 967.05 0.07 -16.58 MSCI LatAm 2556.02 -1.85 -7.92 Brazil Bovespa 84327.00 -1.4 10.37 Mexico IPC 42785.53 -1.21 -13.31 Chile IPSA 5145.88 -0.14 -0.14 Argentina MerVal 29239.62 -0.62 -2.75 Colombia IGBC 12151.98 -1.65 6.87 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8044 -1.28 -12.91 Mexico peso 20.4980 -0.67 -3.90 Chile peso 693 -0.84 -11.31 Colombia peso 3199.76 -0.80 -6.81 Peru sol 3.36 0.42 -3.66 Argentina peso 36.1800 -1.46 -48.59 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)