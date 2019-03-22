EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies fall on global growth concerns

* Weak economic data from Europe and U.S. hit EM assets * Brazil assets continue to slide on Temer arrest * Pemex may get new capital injection from public fund By Agamoni Ghosh March 22 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday as investors piled on to safe-heaven assets after weak data from Europe and the United States compounded worries about global growth. German manufacturing contracted further in March and economic activity slowed in France and the euro zone overall, surveys showed on Friday. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies fell 1.5 percent as the greenback recovered sharply against the euro after the data. "Today's downside surprise in European PMIs was not part of the plan and has put EUR under renewed pressure, strengthening USD and weakening EM currencies," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. U.S. manufacturing data was lower than expected, causing the U.S. Treasury curve to invert. An inverted yield curve is widely understood to be a leading indicator of recession. Brazil's real and stocks on the Bovespa led losses across assets in the region, sliding over 2 percent each with additional pressure continuing from the previous session after the arrest of former President Michel Temer. Investors perceive that the arrest of Temer on graft charges will shift political focus to the former president and slow proposed pension reform seen as critical to injecting life into a tepid economic recovery. Temer, who left office on Jan. 1, is accused of leading a "criminal organization" that took in 1.8 billion reais ($472 million) in a bribery and kickback scheme related to the construction of a nuclear power complex. "We anticipate volatility, with a tough negotiation process ahead for pension reform, and a series of risks that can increase tension, " analysts from XP Investments wrote in note. Mexican stocks fell about a percent while the peso slipped to a seven-week low as crude prices extended losses and as investors continued to be worried about the effect of debt-laden oil-firm Pemex on the economy. Mexico's deputy finance minister said on Thursday the government was considering using part of a $15.4 billion public income stabilization fund to pay some debt obligations for heavily leveraged state-oil company Pemex . Investors see the frequent capital injections into Pemex from other parts of the government's coffers as a temporary fix, which they believe is not going to solve the problem for the state-oil company's dismal financial condition. Chile's peso fell 1.6 percent tracking a decline in the price of copper, the country's top export, while stocks on the IPSA index hovered around its lowest levels since the beginning of January. Colombia's peso moved further away from five-month highs, while local stocks fell for the first time in ten sessions. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1061.09 -0.8 MSCI LatAm 2747.70 -3.08 Brazil Bovespa 94745.13 -2.05 Mexico IPC 42923.68 -0.76 Chile IPSA 5225.79 -0.68 Argentina MerVal 33587.12 -1.75 Colombia IGBC 13275.51 -0.71 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.8845 -2.23 Mexico peso 19.0510 -0.99 Chile peso 677.3 -1.17 Colombia peso 3122.85 -1.16 Peru sol 3.295 -0.24 Argentina peso 42.1400 -2.16 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Additional reporting by Camila Moreira Editing by Susan Thomas)