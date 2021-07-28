Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies rise after Fed holds interest rates

By Susan Mathew, Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Colombian peso set to end eight-session losing streak
    * Moody's downgrades Pemex further into junk
    * Brazil's capacity utilization hits highest in 7 years
    * FEMSA, WEG rally after results 
    * Peru's Pedro Castillo assumes presidency  

    July 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and
stocks rose on Wednesday, with Colombia's peso looking to end
its longest losing streak in more than 2-1/2 years, while the
U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates kept the
dollar subdued.    
    The U.S. dollar fell after the Federal Reserve said economic
recovery remains on track despite a rise in coronavirus
infections, in a new upbeat policy statement and flagged ongoing
talks around the eventual withdrawal of monetary policy support.

    "It was very much in line with expectations - no rate raise,
no talk about talking about tapering," said Thomas Hayes,
managing member at Great Hill Capital Llc in New York.          
    "The Fed holding rates should keep the dollar subdued, which
is helpful for Latin American currencies."
    Rising oil prices also helped currencies of crude exporters
Mexico and Colombia rise 0.3% and 1.4%
respectively against the dollar.     
    Colombia's peso lost 3.5% over the last eight sessions,
weighed by anti-government protests, which started over
discontent with a tax reform bill, and underlying economic
weakness from the pandemic that cost Colombia two out of three
of its investment-grade debt ratings. 
    On ratings, Moody's on Tuesday downgraded Mexico's Pemex
deeper into junk territory, criticizing the heavily indebted
fallen angel's plans to expand refining capacity.
    Pemex's finances have weighed on Mexico's sovereign credit
rating.
    But Mexico's peso still presents value at current levels,
and its carry trade appeal remains attractive thanks to a
relatively hawkish market view on the central bank, TD
strategists said. 
    Brazil's real was up 0.9%. Inflation pressures in
Brazil surged to historic highs in June, data showed on
Wednesday, strengthening expectations of interest rate hikes.
The key rate is expected to rise to 7.00% this year.

    Political headwinds are gathering, however, as President
Jair Bolsonaro's popularity slides ahead of an election next
year.
    Peruvian markets were closed for a holiday. Socialist Pedro
Castillo is set to assume the presidency of a deeply divided
nation at 1500 GMT on Wednesday. The make-up of his cabinet and
his first address are awaited.
    The sol has lost almost 8% so far this year, with
almost all of it made after Castillo's surprise win in the first
round vote in April. Copper producers of the world's second
biggest producer of the metal are fearful of his plans to hike
taxes on mining. 
    Among stocks, Mexican conglomerate Femsa and
Brazilian motor maker WEG rallied after reporting
strong quarterly results. MSCI's index of Latam stocks
 rose 1.3% to scale near two-week highs. 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1910 GMT:
    
         Stock indexes                 Latest    Daily %
                                                 change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                  1269.64     1.37
 MSCI LatAm                             2591.83     1.91
 Brazil Bovespa                       126524.16     1.53
 Mexico IPC                            51315.94      0.8
 Chile IPSA                             4154.56     0.18
 Argentina MerVal                      65979.31    0.443
 Colombia COLCAP                        1244.04    -0.45
                                                        
            Currencies                 Latest    Daily %
                                                 change
 Brazil real                             5.1246     0.95
 Mexico peso                            19.9116     0.30
 Chile peso                               765.5     0.04
 Colombia peso                             3870     1.50
 Peru sol                                 3.925     0.00
 Argentina peso (interbank)             96.6100    -0.04
                                                 
 Argentina peso (parallel)                  177     3.39
                                                 
 
    

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alex Richardson and Diane Craft)
