US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies rise ahead of Fed outcome

By Susan Mathew

    * Colombian peso set to end eight-session losing streak
    * Moody's downgrades Pemex further into junk
    * Brazil's capacity utilization hits highest in 7 years
    * FEMSA, WEG rally after results 
    * Peru's Casitllo to assume Presidency on Wednesday

    July 28 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and
stocks rose on Wednesday, with Colombia's peso looking to end
its longest losing streak in more than 2-1/2 years, ahead of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day.
    Rising oil prices helped currencies of crude exporters
Mexico and Colombia rise 0.1% and 0.2%
respectively against a stronger dollar.
    The Fed decision due at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) will be watched
for hints on stimulus tapering. Massive stimulus measures and
ultra-loose monetary policy from major central banks have helped
inflows into riskier assets amid pandemic-induced uncertainty.

    "Barring an unexpectedly hawkish message (from the Fed), we
are inclined to a neutral-to-slightly weaker U.S. dollar," said
FX strategists at TD Securities. 
    Colombia's peso lost 3.5% over the last eight sessions,
weighed by anti-government protests, which started over
discontent with a tax reform bill, and underlying economic
weakness from the pandemic that cost Colombia two out of three
of its investment-grade debt ratings. 
    On ratings, Moody's on Tuesday downgraded Mexico's Pemex
deeper into junk territory, criticizing the heavily indebted
fallen angel's plans to expand refining capacity.
    Pemex's finances have weighed on Mexico's sovereign credit
rating.
    But Mexico's peso still presents value at current levels,
and its carry trade appeal remains attractive thanks to a
relatively hawkish market view on the central bank, TD
strategists said. 
    Brazil's real led gains in the region, up 0.3%.
Inflation pressures in Brazil surged to historic highs in June,
data showed on Wednesday, strengthening expectations of interest
rate hikes. The key rate is expected to rise to 7.00% this year.

    Separate data showing Brazilian industry in July operated at
its hottest level in almost seven years instilled confidence
about improvement in Brazil's economic fundamentals. 
    Political headwinds are gathering , however, as President
Jair Bolsonaro's popularity slides ahead of an election next
year.
    Peruvian markets were closed for a holiday. Socialist Pedro
Castillo is set to assume the presidency of a deeply divided
nation at 1500 GMT on Wednesday. The make-up of his cabinet and
his first address are awaited.
    The sol has lost almost 8% so far this year, with
almost all of it made after Castillo's surprise win in the first
round vote in April. Copper producers of the world's second
biggest producer of the metal are fearful of his plans to hike
taxes on mining. 
    Among stocks, Mexican conglomerate Femsa and
Brazilian motor maker WEG rallied after reporting
strong quarterly results. MSCI's index of Latam stocks
 rose 0.7% to scale near two-week highs. 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:
   Stock indexes           Latest    Daily %
                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets      1264.80     0.99
                                     
 MSCI LatAm                 2552.89     0.38
                                     
 Brazil Bovespa           125168.98     0.45
                                     
 Mexico IPC                50979.98     0.14
                                     
 Chile IPSA                 4150.51     0.08
                                     
 Argentina MerVal          66012.46    0.493
                                     
 Colombia COLCAP            1242.54    -0.57
                                     
                                            
      Currencies           Latest    Daily %
                                     change
 Brazil real                 5.1564     0.33
                                     
 Mexico peso                19.9647     0.03
                                     
 Chile peso                   766.3    -0.07
                                     
 Colombia peso              3922.32     0.14
                                     
 Peru sol                     3.925     0.00
                                     
 Argentina peso             96.6200    -0.05
 (interbank)                         
                                     
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex
Richardson)
