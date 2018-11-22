EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies slip as weakness in Mexico weighs

(Rewrites, updates prices, adds quote) By Aaron Saldanha Nov 22 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday, hurt by losses in Mexico under continued pressure from a lawmaker's mining bill, with movements amplified by thin volumes on account of the U.S. holiday of Thanksgiving. MSCI's index of Latin America stocks slid half a percent while its currencies index for the region fell 0.3 percent, down for a third straight day. Mexican stocks declined 0.6 percent. A lawmaker presented a bill on Tuesday that would require the consent of indigenous communities before granting mining concessions on their land. Shares of mining firms tumbled with Industrias Penoles and Grupo Mexico clocked more than two-year closing lows, tumbling 3.1 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stocks citing the bill. The mining proposal is the latest blow to investor sentiment, which has taken a beating in recent weeks - first from the scrapping of an already started airport project by the incoming administration and then by a senator's proposal to cap or eliminate some banking commissions. Sentiment is cautious towards the country, with the incoming administration having scheduled a public consultation over this weekend to vote on matters including a new refinery. The consultation comes despite the International Monetary Fund calling for state oil firm Pemex to be on a firmer financial footing before new refinery investments are made. Mexico's peso softened 0.3 percent to give back a chunk of Wednesday's 0.6 percent gain. "I think the concern now is the peso is under pressure, that's for sure, but contrary to other cases, we now see higher interest rates," said Alexis Milo, chief economist for Mexico at HSBC. "The yields on the 10-year bond are running above 9 percent, we think that's high and that's how investors are showing the medium to long term concerns about Mexico," said Milo, noting 10-year local bond yields were about 7.7 percent just after the elections in early July. Brazil's equity benchmark closed up for the first time this week, but volumes were only about two fifths of their normal figures. Banco do Brasil vaulted about 1.9 percent to an all-time closing high. President-elect Jair Bolsonaro's incoming administration said University of Chicago-trained economist Rubem Novaes would be the bank's next chief. Novaes has served as board member to Brazil's development bank BNDES. The real softened 0.1 percent. Equities in Colombia and Chile slid 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while those in Argentina marked time. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2140 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 975.99 0.1 -15.75 MSCI LatAm 2592.45 -0.49 -8.33 Brazil Bovespa 87477.44 0.24 14.50 Mexico IPC 41271.12 -0.55 -16.38 Chile IPSA 5117.15 -0.22 -0.22 Argentina MerVal 30274.51 0.04 0.69 Colombia IGBC 12067.36 -0.12 6.13 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8008 0.11 -12.83 Mexico peso 20.3030 -0.31 -2.97 Chile peso 668.5 -0.19 -8.06 Colombia peso 3187.25 0.10 -6.44 Peru sol 3.372 0.12 -4.00 Argentina peso 36.4100 -0.33 -48.92 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)