EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies up on day but mark record quarterly losses

* MSCI Latam stocks plummet 45% over qtr * Mexico's peso clocks worst quarter since 2008 * Chilean stocks mark record qtrly loss (Adds details on Chile, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew March 31 (Reuters) - Most Latin American assets edged up on Tuesday, tracking their broader emerging market peers on unexpectedly positive Chinese economic data, but marked record quarterly losses amid continued selling due to the coronavirus outbreak. Data on Tuesday showed China's March factory activity expanded more than expected after a collapse last month, but analysts warned that it may not be sustained in the coming months as the pandemic saps foreign demand. The pandemic had sparked an extended selling frenzy in risk assets, with sentiment remaining shaky as the virus continues to spread around the globe. The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks marked its worst quarter ever, dropping roughly 45%, while the currencies index shed nearly 20%, also marking its worst quarter on record. Both indexes moved up for the day. Mexico's peso was last trading 0.9% higher against a stronger dollar, while Brazil's real traded flat. Mexico declared a health emergency on Monday after the number of coronavirus infections in the country exceeded 1,000. The government has not ordered a lockdown or other drastic measures on concerns Mexico's already slumping economy would take an even bigger hit. The Brazilian government has also taken similar action, with the economies of both countries being perceived as being unable to maintain the extended shutdown required to prevent spread of the virus. Brazil's real fell about 29% for the quarter, its worst since 2002, while Mexico's peso marked its worst quarter since 2008, with a crash in oil prices adding further pressure to the currency. "Oil prices are now well below the levels that all major EM producers require to sustain their economic models/public finances. So, countries such as Saudi (Arabia) and Russia will have to choose between running down reserves or significantly cutting public spending," David Rees, emerging markets strategist at J. Safra Sarasin Asset Management, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum. "Neither will want to really do either, and I would not be surprised to see some kind of deal on production amongst OPEC+. But weak demand may prevent crude from rising strongly in the near term, keeping petro currencies weak." Colombia's peso, another oil-sensitive currency, was flat on the day, but declined about 24% on the quarter, its worst ever. Chilean stocks outperformed their peers for the day, but clocked record losses for the quarter. Argentine markets were closed for a local holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2016 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 848.57 1.99 MSCI LatAm 1586.19 0.32 Brazil Bovespa 73915.75 -0.97 Mexico IPC 34659.72 1.34 Chile IPSA 3487.61 5.17 Colombia COLCAP 1137.47 0.73 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1938 -0.27 Mexico peso 23.7180 0.30 Chile peso 852.5 -0.08 Colombia peso 4060 0.02 Peru sol 3.4307 0.21 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Cynthia Osterman)