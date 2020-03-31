Bonds News
March 31, 2020 / 7:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies up on day but mark record quarterly losses

Ambar Warrick, Susan Mathew

5 Min Read

    * MSCI Latam stocks plummet 45% over qtr
    * Mexico's peso clocks worst quarter since 2008
    * Chilean stocks mark record qtrly loss

 (Adds details on Chile, updates prices)
    By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew
    March 31 (Reuters) - Most Latin American assets edged up on
Tuesday, tracking their broader emerging market peers on
unexpectedly positive Chinese economic data, but marked record
quarterly losses amid continued selling due to the coronavirus
outbreak.
    Data on Tuesday showed China's March factory activity
expanded more than expected after a collapse last month, but
analysts warned that it may not be sustained in the coming
months as the pandemic saps foreign demand.

    The pandemic had sparked an extended selling frenzy in risk
assets, with sentiment remaining shaky as the virus continues to
spread around the globe.
    The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks
marked its worst quarter ever, dropping roughly 45%, while the
currencies index shed nearly 20%, also marking
its worst quarter on record.
    Both indexes moved up for the day.
    Mexico's peso was last trading 0.9% higher against a
stronger dollar, while Brazil's real traded flat.
    Mexico declared a health emergency on Monday after the
number of coronavirus infections in the country exceeded 1,000.
The government has not ordered a lockdown or other drastic
measures on concerns Mexico's already slumping economy would
take an even bigger hit.
    The Brazilian government has also taken similar action, with
the economies of both countries being perceived as being unable
to maintain the extended shutdown required to prevent spread of
the virus.
    Brazil's real fell about 29% for the quarter, its worst
since 2002, while Mexico's peso marked its worst quarter since
2008, with a crash in oil prices adding further pressure to the
currency.
    "Oil prices are now well below the levels that all major EM
producers require to sustain their economic models/public
finances. So, countries such as Saudi (Arabia) and Russia will
have to choose between running down reserves or significantly
cutting public spending," David Rees, emerging markets
strategist at J. Safra Sarasin Asset Management, told the
Reuters Global Markets Forum.
    "Neither will want to really do either, and I would not be
surprised to see some kind of deal on production amongst OPEC+.
But weak demand may prevent crude from rising strongly in the
near term, keeping petro currencies weak."
    Colombia's peso, another oil-sensitive currency, was
flat on the day, but declined about 24% on the quarter, its
worst ever. 
    Chilean stocks outperformed their peers for the
day, but clocked record losses for the quarter.
    Argentine markets were closed for a local holiday. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2016 GMT:
    
    Stock indexes             Latest    Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          848.57            1.99
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    1586.19            0.32
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa               73915.75           -0.97
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   34659.72            1.34
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    3487.61            5.17
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1137.47            0.73
                                        
                                                      
       Currencies             Latest    Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.1938           -0.27
                                        
 Mexico peso                   23.7180            0.30
                                        
 Chile peso                      852.5           -0.08
                                        
 Colombia peso                    4060            0.02
 Peru sol                       3.4307            0.21
                                        
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru
Editing by Paul Simao and Cynthia Osterman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below