EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks dip off highs after earnings reports

BRASILIA, July 26 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks slipped on Thursday, weighed down by losses in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco and retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico in the wake of a heavy batch of corporate earnings reports. The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell more than 1 percent, pulling back from a nine-week high. Banco Bradesco SA shares fell sharply despite stronger-than-expected second-quarter profits, with analysts citing growing expenses. Rico Investimentos chief analyst Roberto Indech said investors were taking profits from recent highs and looking closely at earnings reports, which were driving certain stocks. Shares in Vale SA jumped almost 2 percent after the world's largest iron ore producer reported higher second-quarter operating profit, helped by increased output. Although the miner's net income undershot analysts' expectations, mostly due to a currency hit, it also unveiled plans to buy back $1 billion worth of common stock and pay out a dividend of $2.054 billion in September. Shares in AmBev, the Latin American unit of brewing giant Anheuser Busch Inbev NV, surged over 5 percent as the World Cup boosted second-quarter beer sales. Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC stock index dipped from a more than five-month high. Shares in Walmart de Mexico shed almost 5.9 percent off a record high, its biggest one-day drop since November 2016, after its profits beat expectations but some analysts highlighted weakness in Central America. Shares of Mexican bank Banorte rose nearly 2 percent to a record high ahead of its quarterly report. Reuters reported on Thursday that Banorte laid off some 500 employees from recently acquired Grupo Financiero Interacciones, or about half of the specialist government lender's workforce. Currency markets in Latin America showed little clear trend, with investors avoiding making big bets as concerns over global trade tensions fueled caution. The Brazilian real weakened about 1.2 percent, while the Mexican peso was little changed. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1957 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,087.83 -0.09 -6.01 MSCI LatAm 2,701.53 -1.1 -3.41 Brazil Bovespa 79,363.61 -1.07 3.88 Mexico IPC 49,436.59 -0.34 0.17 Chile IPSA 5,445.12 -0.24 -2.15 Chile IGPA 27,407.52 -0.13 -2.05 Argentina MerVal 29,220.98 -0.49 -2.81 Colombia IGBC 12,147.10 0.33 6.83 Venezuela IBC 94,621.52 -0.38 7,390.98 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.7460 -1.21 -11.55 Mexico peso 18.6400 0.11 5.68 Chile peso 646.6 -0.20 -4.94 Colombia peso 2,882.3 0.06 3.46 Peru sol 3.272 0.03 -1.07 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.4000 -0.11 -32.12 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.5 0.35 -32.53