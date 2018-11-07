EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks dip, weighed by profit-taking in Brazil

(Recasts to focus on stock markets; new throughout) Nov 7 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday as a drop in index heavyweight Brazil overwhelmed positive performances in Mexico and Argentina, keeping the region from following Wall Street's strong climb. MSCI's index of stocks in Latin America was 0.4 percent lower, weighed down by a 1.1 percent fall in Brazil's Bovespa benchmark, which slipped further away from an all-time peak reached on Monday. The regional benchmark's decline came despite Mexican stocks gaining 1.3 percent while their Wall Street peers rose more than 2 percent. Traders in Brazil were on the lookout for clarity about a transition in government from current President Michel Temer to President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, as well as the local earnings season. Energy and logistics firm Cosan SA Industria e Comercio fell 4.1 percent, making it one of the benchmark's top losers, after reporting a drop in quarterly profit. Brazil's real, meanwhile, firmed 0.8 percent, its best performance in more than a week and a half. Temer and Bolsonaro met to discuss urgent economic reforms and Temer invited his successor to accompany him to the G20 summit at the end of the month. On the whole, however, MSCI's index of Latin American currencies edged lower as the U.S. dollar recovered despite jitters following the U.S. congressional mid-term election results. Profit-taking pulled Mexico's peso 0.8 percent lower. The currency had firmed 3.2 percent in the four sessions through Tuesday, after touching a four-month closing low last week. The peso's recent weakness was prompted by incoming President Andres Manuel-Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, scrapping an already started new airport project a after a public consultation. Kenneth Lam, emerging markets FX strategist at Citigroup, wrote that most investors are in "wait-and-see" mode regarding Mexico. "AMLO has promised greater use of 'public consultations' which should generate more uncertainty, especially if it is ever applied to the energy reform or other constitutional amendments." Argentina's peso weakened about 0.4 percent, with Fitch Ratings revising the country's rating outlook to negative from stable. The ratings agency said the outlook change reflected "sharply weaker economic activity." However, stocks on the country's benchmark MerVal index rose 1.4 percent amid slightly looser liquidity conditions. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2203 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 997.92 0.57 -13.86 MSCI LatAm 2719.61 -0.36 -3.84 Brazil Bovespa 87714.35 -1.08 14.81 Mexico IPC 46917.40 1.27 -4.94 Chile IPSA 5221.33 -0.01 -0.01 Argentina MerVal 31404.69 1.39 4.45 Colombia IGBC 12530.69 2.55 10.20 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7322 0.16 -11.22 Mexico peso 19.8700 -0.03 -0.86 Chile peso 676 0.00 -9.08 Colombia peso 3127.13 0.00 -4.64 Peru sol 3.362 0.00 -3.72 Argentina peso 35.6600 -0.03 -47.84 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)