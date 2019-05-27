Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks down, Brazil shares up on hopes of reform

Susan Mathew

    May 27 (Reuters) - While most Latin American stocks weakened
on Monday, Brazil shares rose sharply after a pro-government
march mounted pressure on Congress to pass reforms seen as
crucial to the economy.
    Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index jumped 1.2% on
broad-based gains. Volumes were limited, however, by market
holidays in Britain and the United States.
    On Sunday, supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
marched in support of his agenda and against lawmakers whom they
see standing in his way of passing reforms such as the overhaul
of the pension system.
    The supporters blamed Brazil's corrupt political system as 
a hindrance to Bolsonaro in making progress on his legislative
and economic agenda, and the march came amid polls showing
declining approval ratings for the government while the pension
reform makes its way through congress. 
    Mining major Vale was the biggest boost, tracking
a surge in iron ore prices.
    Retailer Magazine Luiza was among the top gainers
after it upped its offer for online shoe retailer Netshoes
 by $1 to $93.2 million.
    Meanwhile, card payment processor Cielo dropped
5.5% and slid to the bottom of the index after it canceled
previously provided net profit guidance for 2019.
    The real was flat at 1426 GMT, having risen up to
0.5% in early trade, while currencies in Mexico, Chile
 and Argentina slipped between 0.1% and 0.45%
against a stronger dollar.
    Stocks in Mexico fell 0.3% and looked set to extend
losses to a fifth straight session, while those in Colombia
 shed 0.2% as the U.S.-China trade war still loomed,
albeit without any significant fresh developments over the
weekend.
   
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1426 GMT:
    Stock indexes             Latest    Daily %
                                         change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          988.54      0.19
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2603.36      0.82
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa               94629.26      1.23
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   42476.73     -0.33
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4867.29     -0.29
                                        
 Argentina MerVal                    -         -
                                        
 Colombia IGBC                12114.39     -0.24
                                        
                                                
       Currencies             Latest    Daily %
                                         change
 Brazil real       BRL-       4.0242     -0.03
                                        
 Mexico peso                   19.0560     -0.12
                                        
 Chile peso                      695.1     -0.14
                                        
 Colombia peso                       -         -
 Peru sol                       3.3450      0.03
                                        
 Argentina peso                  44.90     -0.45
 

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
