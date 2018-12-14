Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop as fears of global growth weigh, FX weakens

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were swept up in a
global sell-off on Friday on worries about slowing global growth
triggered by weak Chinese economic data, and a strong dollar
pressured Latin American currencies.
    Data showed industrial output in China, the destination for
much of Latin America's resources exports, rose the least in
nearly three years, prompting investors' concern for Latin
America.  
    Meanwhile, data showing U.S. consumer spending gathered
momentum in November further cemented expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its Dec. 18-19
meeting, thereby bolstering the dollar. 
    "We've seen some decent moves, quite frankly. Not just in
Latam but also the U.S. - the S&P500 is down quite
considerably," said Christian Lawrence, a senior market
strategist with Rabobank, taking note of what he termed to be 
"quite a risk-off environment."
    MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks
tumbled 0.8 percent, snapping a three day winning run, while its
index of Latin American currencies fell 0.3
percent.     
    Rising U.S. rates have played a significant role in drawing
capital away from emerging markets this year, by making dollar
denominated assets more attractive. There is a more than 70
percent probability the Fed will end 2018 with another hike, as
per Refinitiv Eikon data.    
    Stocks in Brazil, which has greatly benefited from
its exports to China over the last decade, fell 0.4 percent,
while its real softened 0.7 percent. 
    The weak data from China, the world's top oil importer,
played into global oil prices sliding 1.9 percent - a
decline which pressured Brazilian state-controlled oil firm
Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
    While broader weakness plagued Mexican equities as
they lost half a percent, Rabobank's Lawrence said a 0.4 percent
rise in the peso ahead of the presentation of the new
government's budget for 2019 on Saturday was due in no small
part to investors believing leftist President Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador would not rudely shock markets.
    In the last few months, the scrapping of an already started
airport and proposals to more tightly regulate mining in Mexico
and commissions on banking services have hammered investor
sentiment towards Latin America's second biggest economy.

    The dollar's strength on Friday was a dominant factor in
Argentina's peso weakening about 0.8 percent.
    Colombia's main equity index slid half a percent,
roughly matching the softening of its peso.          
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2142 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                                 daily %     YTD %
                                   Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                971.90     -1.38     -16.1
                                                        
 MSCI LatAm                          2549.06     -0.79     -9.87
 Brazil Bovespa                     87449.50     -0.44     14.46
 Mexico IPC                         41312.17     -0.48    -16.29
 Chile IPSA                          5164.25      0.08      0.08
                                                        
 Argentina MerVal                   31109.45      0.29      3.47
 Colombia IGBC                      11554.51     -0.51      1.62
                                                                
 Currencies                                    daily %     YTD %
                                                change    change
                                      Latest            
 Brazil real                          3.9145     -0.30    -15.36
                                                        
 Mexico peso                         20.2205      0.47     -2.58
                                                        
 Chile peso                           682.95     -0.17    -10.00
 Colombia peso                       3193.35     -0.48     -6.62
 Peru sol                              3.347      0.12     -3.29
                                                        
 Argentina peso (interbank)          38.1300     -0.79    -51.22
                                                        
 

