EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks extend losses, dollar recovery pressures currencies

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew Dec 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies declined on Wednesday, extending falls from the prior day when concerns over slowing global growth and a lack of resolution in the China-U.S. trade war gripped investors. The MSCI index of Latin American shares was 0.6 percent lower in thin trade because U.S. markets were closed in honor of the funeral of late President George H.W. Bush. A recovering dollar kept regional currencies pressured. "Today is one of those days when the market is dead. Volumes going through are tiny and there is not much in the way of a clear direction," said Christian Lawrence, a senior market strategist with Rabobank. On Tuesday, regional markets tracked a fall in global markets as declines by long-dated U.S. bond yields and a renewal of trade concerns stoked fears of a downturn in the United States, the world's largest economy. Extending the slip, Brazil's real dropped 0.4 percent on Wednesday, while the Chilean peso slid 0.3 percent, tracking a fall in copper prices - the country's main export. Bucking the trend, the Colombian peso was half a percent higher. In Mexico, the peso and stocks held steady after trading lower for most of the session, as concerns persist over the new government's policies. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will not cancel oil contracts awarded under the previous government's energy reform, but he wants to see production from existing contracts before considering new deep water auctions. "It's undoubtedly a negative. But more of a concern for Mexico is the signal that it delivers," Rabobank's Lawrence said. "The Mexican economy is heavily reliant on foreign investment, and any sign that Mexico is not a safe place for investment is going to discourage that. "It's a big concern that we could potentially trigger more in the way of outflows," he added. "And when he talks about needing more production, that is going to take quite a long time." The Argentine peso fell after the country's central bank removed the 60 percent floor on its benchmark interest rate. "At the margin you could argue that it is ARS negative," Lawrence said, but said he does not see the removal as a "game-changer" given that the policy has not been in place for that long and as other factors such as high inflation persist. Meanwhile, stocks in Brazil were propped up by gains in meat packer JBS on positive comments from its chief executive, and state-oil firm Petrobras after it unveiled plans to boost asset sales and investments. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2120 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1001.91 -1.22 -13.51 MSCI LatAm 2598.40 -0.51 -8.12 Brazil Bovespa 89039.79 0.47 16.54 Mexico IPC 41905.67 0.1 -15.09 Chile IPSA 5141.89 -0.14 -0.14 Argentina MerVal 31779.87 -0.56 5.70 Colombia IGBC 12057.84 0.67 6.04 Currencies Latest Daily % YTD % change change Brazil real 3.8682 -0.01 -14.35 Mexico peso 20.5111 -0.02 -3.96 Chile peso 672.3 -0.30 -8.58 Colombia peso 3159 0.48 -5.60 Peru sol 3.377 0.12 -4.15 Argentina peso 37.4500 -0.13 -50.33 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)