May 7, 2019 / 2:43 PM / in 7 minutes

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks extend losses on trade concerns, growth worries

4 Min Read

    May 7 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks extended losses on
Tuesday as trade tensions between the United States and China
continued to dampen risk sentiment, while currencies of net
crude exporters in the region fell on lower oil prices.
    MSCI's index of Latin American stocks fell
over 1 percent led by Brazil's Bovespa as investors stayed on
the sidelines on uncertainty related to the Sino-U.S. trade
talks.
    Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to raise
tariffs on Chinese imports, officials from Beijing are expected
at talks in Washington this week to try and work out a trade
deal.
    Market sentiment remained fragile with more nervousness
creeping in after the European Commission lowered its growth
forecast for the Eurozone for 2019 and 2020, adding to ongoing
global growth jitters.   
    Sao Paulo-traded stocks dropped over 1 percent,
weighed down by losses in the financials sectors amid a mixed
bag of earnings. 
    The Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch InBev, Ambev 
 slid on missing profit estimates for the first
quarter on higher financial expenses.
    Brazilian fuel distribution company Petrobras Distribuidora
 rose 2.3 percent after posting a net income of 477
million reais in the first quarter, up 93 percent from year ago.

    Vale slid over 1 percent after a court ordered it
to halt operations at its Brucutu iron ore mining complex,
reversing a lower court decision that had allowed the mining
activities to resume.
    Mexican stocks fell over 1 percent led by mining
group Grupo Mexico and telecom firm America Movil
. 
    Stocks in Chile slid over half a percent, while
those in Colombia were mostly flat. 
    Most currencies in the region slipped against a firm dollar
with those of net crude exporters like Brazil and Mexico
 sliding more than 0.4 percent as oil prices took a hit.
 
    
  Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                        daily %    YTD %
                             Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets       1056.67    -0.56    10.04
                                               
 MSCI LatAm                  2650.36    -2.05     5.45
                                               
 Brazil Bovespa             93229.12    -1.87     6.08
                                               
 Mexico IPC                 43588.61     -1.2     4.68
                                               
 Chile IPSA                  5089.16    -0.68    -0.68
                                               
 Argentina MerVal           32466.77    -1.58     7.18
                                               
 Colombia IGBC              12544.48    -0.01    12.57
                                               
                                                      
 Currencies                           daily %    YTD %
                                       change   change
                              Latest           
 Brazil real                  3.9865    -0.73   -16.89
                                               
 Mexico peso                 19.0404    -0.31     3.46
                                               
 Chile peso                    683.4    -0.75   -10.06
                                               
 Colombia peso               3286.75    -1.02    -9.27
 Peru sol                      3.315    -0.21    -2.35
                                               
 Argentina peso              44.8600    -0.36   -58.54
 (interbank)                                   
                                               
 

 (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh
Editing by Susan Thomas)
