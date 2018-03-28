EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks extend slide amid trade fears, tech rout

(Updates prices, adds details from Mexico) SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Latin American equities came under renewed pressure on Wednesday, as ongoing fears of a trade war, a technology sector rout on Wall Street and volatile North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations depressed investor sentiment. Early on Wednesday, China's Global Times newspaper, a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party, said in a sharply-worded article that China will soon announce a list of retaliatory tariffs on exports from the United States. Meanwhile, investors continued to ditch major U.S. tech stocks, which weighed on Wall Street's major indexes and dragged many world markets along. Also on Wednesday, Canada's chief NAFTA negotiator struck a downbeat tone on a quick renegotiation of the regional accord. "The fear of Trump continuing to push for 'America First' and increasing protectionism is something that will keep international markets volatile," analysts at Sao Paulo brokerage Guide Investimentos wrote in a note to clients. Losses were intensified by weak commodity prices. Nearly all Latin American indices were down on Wednesday. Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC stock index, which is particularly sensitive to U.S. trade issues, was the big loser, falling 1.43 percent. Argentina's MerVal dropped 0.39 percent and Chile's IPSA fell 0.25 percent. By contrast, Brazil's Bovespa slid in early trading, but later pared losses to close slightly higher. Shares in water and sewage provider Cia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SA, known as Sabesp, fell 3.6 percent after posting disappointing fourth-quarter results. Shares in state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA also dropped over 1 percent amid weak oil prices. In Mexico, shares in cement maker Cemex SAB de CV , which have been volatile in recent months, slid 4.9 percent, helping drag down the IPC and completely erasing gains that occurred last week when the company canceled a proposed capital increase. Shares in Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunications firm America Movil lost over 2 percent as did breadmaker Bimbo. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,162.67 -1.9 0.36 MSCI LatAm 2,987.06 -0.31 5.62 Brazil Bovespa 83,874.14 0.08 9.78 Mexico IPC 46,124.85 -1.43 -6.54 Chile IPSA 5,466.62 -0.25 -1.76 Chile IGPA 27,402.25 -0.22 -2.07 Argentina MerVal 31,114.93 -0.39 3.49 Colombia IGBC 11,320.43 -0.17 -0.44 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.331 0.01 -0.53 Mexico peso 18.312 0.40 7.57 Chile peso 604.2 0.02 1.73 Colombia peso 2,793.05 -0.31 6.77 Peru sol 3.229 -0.09 0.25 Argentina peso (interbank) 20.1450 0.10 -7.67 Argentina peso (parallel) 20.71 0.00 -7.15 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by G Crosse)