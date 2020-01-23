EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall; Brazilian real rises for second day

* Equity markets spooked by spread of China virus * Brazil to discuss cooperation with OPEC - energy minister * Colombian peso slips, mirroring lower oil prices By Shreyashi Sanyal Jan 23 (Reuters) - Stocks across Latin America fell on Thursday as fears mounted over the spread of a new flu-like virus in China, while Brazil's real strengthened as the country looks at the possibility of cooperating with OPEC. China locked down two cities at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected more than 630. Market participants are also especially wary due to the onset of the Lunar New Year, which will see millions of Chinese preparing to travel domestically and abroad during the weeklong holidays, starting Friday. "Risk appetite is back under pressure again today as China's viral outbreak continues to dominate headlines," Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities, wrote in a note. Most stocks in the broader emerging markets lost ground as investors stepped away from making riskier bets, with MSCI's index for Latin American stocks down 0.4%. In a bright spot for those betting on Brazil's real, the currency of the region's biggest economy advanced, appearing set to rise for the second straight session. Brazil will discuss with Saudi Arabia later this year the possibility of cooperation with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as it aims to become one of the world's top five exporters during the next decade, its energy minister said. The Brazilian stock index took a hit, falling nearly 1% as heavyweight iron ore miner Vale weighed. Shanghai steel futures hit one-month lows. Colombia's peso slipped 0.5% against the dollar after prices of oil, the country's main export, fell more than 1%. The Mexican peso also weakened against the dollar on Thursday. Data showed Mexican consumer price inflation was very slightly above forecast in the first half of January, but remained close to the central bank's target rate. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1429 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1122.60 -0.9529 MSCI LatAm 2896.27 -0.41 Brazil Bovespa 117259.87 -0.96 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4659.13 -0.23 Argentina MerVal 42064.60 0.148 Colombia COLCAP 1650.36 0 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.1615 0.31 Mexico peso 18.7403 -0.32 Chile peso 770.5 0.01 Colombia peso 3349.94 -0.63 Peru sol 3.3158 -0.08 Argentina peso 60.0600 0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)