EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall for sixth straight day, currencies slide

(Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes) By Aaron Saldanha Nov 13 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday and regional currencies followed suit, with Mexico's peso hitting a near five-month trough on frigid investor sentiment towards the country and broader Latin America. MSCI's index of currencies in Latin America fell 0.9 percent, while the regional stock index dropped 1.9 percent. Stocks on Mexico's benchmark slid 2 percent, leaving them at their lowest since February 2016. Mexican markets have been shaken and stirred in recent weeks, initially by the scrapping of an already begun airport project after a public consultation. Then a senator's proposal last week to cap and eliminate certain banking commissions jolted investors. Contrasting signals by the senator and President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have only heaped on the uncertainty. "There is lot of concern that we may see government missteps further down the line, that's what is being priced into Mexico right now," said Christian Lawrence, a senior market strategist with Rabobank. Grupo Financiero Banorte fell 1.2 percent. The largest weighted bank on the benchmark has crumbled about a fifth in the five sessions through Tuesday. The Mexican peso fell half a percent. The central bank is expected to raise its key rate on Thursday after a sharp drop in the peso, as per a Reuters poll. "I don't think a hike would create much of a reaction to put it bluntly, we are going to see this move continue as we are now in carry trade unwind territory," said Rabobank's Lawrence. Brazil stocks dipped 0.7 percent, with energy stocks following oil prices lower. Petroleo Brasileiro SA fell 4.3 percent. The real slid on persistent disappointment that pension reform, closely watched by investors, was unlikely to be passed this year. Argentine peso was about 1.6 percent weaker after ratings firm Standard & Poor's lowered the country's long-term rating. Argentine stocks fell 3 percent, weighed by energy stocks. Colombia's peso weakened while local shares dropped 2.2 percent. The index has now given back all gains made since mid-September. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2120 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 966.02 -0.04 -16.61 MSCI LatAm 2554.27 -1.92 -9.68 Brazil Bovespa 84914.11 -0.71 11.14 Mexico IPC 42450.95 -1.98 -13.99 Chile IPSA 5129.98 -0.45 -0.45 Argentina MerVal 28543.43 -2.99 -5.06 Colombia IGBC 12083.09 -2.2 6.27 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8031 0.69 -12.88 Mexico peso 20.4750 -0.56 -3.79 Chile peso 692 -0.69 -11.18 Colombia peso 3186.06 -0.37 -6.40 Peru sol 3.379 -0.15 -4.20 Argentina peso 36.0100 -1.00 -48.35 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)