EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on global growth fears; FX rises

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Agamoni Ghosh March 8 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Friday, but were on track to end the week lower as signs of sluggish global growth and the protracted U.S.-China trade war kept investors wary. The dollar's weakness lifted major currencies in the region, which on Thursday had their worst day in five months. Global equities fell as weak U.S. and Chinese data fanned concerns about a slowing global economy, with MSCI's index for emerging market stocks clocking their worst day so far this year. "Inflows into EM continue, but at a reduced pace," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note. Indexes in Latin America fared better, led by Brazil's Bovespa, as President Jair Bolsonaro made comments on pension reform after days of silence. Bolsonaro defended his pension reform plan, saying the country cannot take all year to vote on it and that failure to address it could lead to economic chaos. Stocks on the Bovespa ended 0.8 percent higher in the Carnival holiday-shortened work week, while the real was on pace to clock its third-straight week of weekly losses. Chilean stocks rose 0.3 percent, boosted by retailer Ripley Corp, while the peso fell to a one-month low as copper prices slid. Mexican stocks fell over 2 percent for the week with investors worrying about a possible rating downgrade for the country after S&P changed its outlook to "negative" for a number of companies including state-oil company Petróleos Mexicanos , or Pemex. The primary ratings risk for Mexico comes from the mounting debt of Pemex, which was downgraded two notches by Fitch in late January to the lowest rung of investment grade. Mexico's Finance Minister Carlos Urzua said on Friday that sooner or later Pemex's debt would damage the country's sovereign debt and hence the government would announce significant measures to help the oil company later this month. Argentina's peso rose 3.3 percent after falling to a record low in the previous session, as the central bank (BCRA) decided to split the daily bidding process to give greater predictability to the liquidity prevailing in the country. The country's economy is shrinking with one of the world's highest inflation rates posing an arduous challenge for President Mauricio Macri, who hopes to get reelected in October. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1030.13 -1.29 MSCI LatAm 2729.33 0.62 Brazil Bovespa 95364.85 1.09 Mexico IPC 41544.53 -0.23 Chile IPSA 5274.96 0.35 Argentina MerVal 33020.07 -0.51 Colombia IGBC 12313.05 -1.03 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.8655 0.11 Mexico peso 19.4911 0.30 Chile peso 670.8 -0.50 Colombia peso 3171.3 -0.99 Peru sol 3.314 -0.06 Argentina peso 41.1200 3.36 (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Richard Chang)