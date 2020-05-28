Bonds News
May 28, 2020 / 7:44 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall; Unemployment spike pressures Brazil's real

Susan Mathew, Ambar Warrick

    * Argentine peso plumbs new lows
    * Commodity-linked currencies gain
    * MSCI Latam stocks index comes off 2-1/2 month high

    May 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks retreated from
recent gains on Thursday amid escalating U.S.-China tensions,
while Brazil's real snapped a six-day winning streak after
unemployment surged due to the coronavirus. 
    Brazil's real slid more than 1% after gaining about
7.5% against the dollar over the last six sessions. 
    Data on Thursday showed Brazil's unemployment rate rose to
12.6% in the three months to April, underlining the impact of
the coronavirus health crisis but coming in lower than a Reuters
poll of economists of 13.3%.  
    "We expect Brazil to experience a sharp contraction of
activity in 2020, concentrated in 1H2020, which is likely to
lead to a significant further deterioration of the already weak
labor market," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.
    China's parliament approved a decision on Thursday to go
forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that
democracy activists in the city and Western countries fear could
erode its freedoms and jeopardise its role as a global financial
hub.
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he
believed China had undermined Hong Kong's autonomy so
fundamentally that the territory no longer qualified for special
treatment under U.S. law.
    Investors weighed the situation against the potential for an
economic recovery, given that Sino-U.S. tensions could spill
over into a renewed trade war and further unsettle global
growth. 
    Brazil's Bovespa index eased from 11-week highs,
while Chilean stocks were set for the sharpest drop in
two weeks. Mexican shares fell for the first time in five
sessions, down 0.5%. 
    The MSCI's index of regional stocks fell
slightly from its strongest level in 2-1/2 months.
    On the other hand, commodity-linked currencies took some
support from stronger prices. 
    Mexico's peso rose 0.7%, while Colombia's currency
 stayed near three-month highs on a bump in oil prices.
Rising copper prices buoyed top producer Chile's peso.

    Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank, said "it still
seems likely that if the market will once again focus on the
aspect of the trade relations it will instinctively tend towards
USD strength." 
    Argentine stocks shed 3%, while the peso fell
0.3% to a new record low amid continued concerns over the
country's ability to manage its sovereign debt obligations.
    A Reuters poll showed this year will be the worst for many
world stock markets in nearly a decade at least, although a
majority of equity strategists polled say top indexes will not
revisit lows struck in March following an explosive rally since
then.   
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1914 GMT:
    
    Stock indexes             Latest    Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          927.75             0.04
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    1806.65            -0.46
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa               87680.91             -0.3
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   36700.44            -0.51
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    3658.22            -2.95
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             39116.84           -3.252
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1086.37            -0.19
                                        
                                                       
       Currencies             Latest    Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.3415            -1.14
                                        
 Mexico peso                   22.1481             0.63
                                        
 Chile peso                      807.8             1.68
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3698.48             0.88
 Peru sol                       3.4367             0.35
                                        
 Argentina peso                68.4400            -0.12
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Sonya Hepinstall)
